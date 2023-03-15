Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 15, 2023

Recess in Buckhead:

Who says adults can’t enjoy recess? Not the team at Recess, the fine-casual restaurant taking over Atlanta one fresh, healthy meal at a time!

An established hit at Atlanta’s Krog Street Market, Recess recently expanded to its second location: 3150 Roswell Road, Suite A1, in Buckhead. Open for lunch and dinner daily, the culinary team behind Recess serves up a selection of warm grain bowls and fresh salads, ranging from the Notorious P.I.G. (including rice, bacon jam, fried onions, and more) to the Harvest Moon (with ingredients including kale, greens blend, cauliflower, and cabbage slaw). Bowls and salads are customizable, and may be ordered with vegetable sides including roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato fries.

A new feature exclusive to the Buckhead location is the walk-up window, from which guests may order coffee from Atlanta-based roasters Coffee Man. Coffee Man sources its beans from Honduras and roasts them here in Atlanta, serving up regular coffee, cold brew, and specialty drinks to those in need of caffeination!

Recess Buckhead is open on Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Coffee Man walk-up window is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Sundays).

Of course, we’re always in the mood for good coffee here at Good Day Atlanta — and when we heard we could spend a morning drinking coffee and taste-testing some bowls from Recess, we knew we needed to make it happen! Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Jody Watley is kicking off "The Jody Watley Show" on Sirius XM's The Groove: The new two-hour show airs exclusively on SiriusXM’s The Groove, channel 50, on the second Sunday of each month at 6 p.m. and on the SiriusXM app. "The Jody Watley Show" is fully packed with the best of classic to contemporary R&B music and engaging conversations with surprise guests. Watley is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and one of the architects of 21st century pop, affectionately referred to as "The Queen of Cool. Keep up with her on Instagram @JodyWatley

Isaiah John talks the final season of "Snowfall": Isaiah John was born and raised in Atlanta. From an early age, John knew he wanted to be an entertainer. He currently plays the role of Leon on FX's "Snowfall." Over the course of five seasons, the show has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction that rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. We'll find out the fate of Franklin Saint and his entire operation. Click here to watch this season.

Tasha Page-Lockhart, Nikkia Cole-Beach, and Elijah Connor talk new reality show WE tv's "Grown & Gospel": "Grown & Gospel" follows five career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents, this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards as they push towards being the new generation of gospel. Hearts are broken, dark secrets revealed, as they work to make names for themselves in the music scene and balance their personal lives with career ambition. "Grown & Gospel" premieres Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m. on WEtv. Click here to watch the trailer.

HeadKrack gives the latest in entertainment news: Fox Nation will release a docuseries on "Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of A Hoax." Plus the men he accused are speaking out. HeadKrack has the information. You can keep up with him on Instagram @Headkrack