Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Marietta’s Will Burton is hilariously haunting in "Beetlejuice": There have long been rumors that the Fox Theatre is haunted — and we can definitively say that next week, the famed venue will be filled with ghosts.

That’s because the national tour of the hit Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" will "possess" the historic Atlanta theater, with performances running from Tuesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 24. And before you ask — yes, the musical is an adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton film, which starred Michael Keaton as the famed green-haired demon in a striped suit.

"Beetlejuice" opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to score eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The current tour — coming to the Fox as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season — stars Justin Collette as the title character, Isabella Esler as Lydia, and metro Atlanta’s own Will Burton as Adam. Burton is a Broadway vet — having appeared in shows including "Hello, Dolly!" and "Kiss Me, Kate!" — and grew up in Marietta; he’s a graduate of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School.

READ FULL STORY

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess Hammock has some new roles for aspiring actors. Background actors are wanted for two familiar series, and there's an opportunity for you to learn screenwriting tips. Plus, send in your success stories to potentially be featured on next week's Casting Call. Keep up with Tess on social media @CastingCallWithTessHammock

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment news: Meghan Markle has won a defamation lawsuit against her filed by her half sister. Niecey Shaw has the latest. Keep up with her weekdays from 10 until 3 on Classix 102.9

Diaper Need Awareness Day: Georgia's four diaper banks will host Diaper Need Awareness Day under the Gold Dome. Nearly half of U.S. families report having struggled to afford diapers.