Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta. 

Metro Atlanta native shines in 'Beetlejuice'

''Beetlejuice'' has been summoned to the Fox Theatre as part the current Broadway in Atlanta season and one of the stars grew up right here in metro Atlanta.

That’s because the national tour of the hit Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" will "possess" the historic Atlanta theater, with performances running from Tuesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 24. And before you ask — yes, the musical is an adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton film, which starred Michael Keaton as the famed green-haired demon in a striped suit. 

"Beetlejuice" opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to score eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The current tour — coming to the Fox as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season — stars Justin Collette as the title character, Isabella Esler as Lydia, and metro Atlanta’s own Will Burton as Adam. Burton is a Broadway vet — having appeared in shows including "Hello, Dolly!" and "Kiss Me, Kate!" — and grew up in Marietta; he’s a graduate of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School. 

Casting Call for March 13, 2024

From a Kevin Hart period piece to a drama looking for someone to play a high school friend, there are many film and TV projects hiring around metro Atlanta. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest Casting Call with Alyse Eady.

Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit

A defamation lawsuit against Meghan Markle by her half sister Samantha over statements she made in interviews has been dismissed. Radio personality Niecey Shaw breaks down the Duchess of Sussex's big win with Natalie McCann.

Diaper Awareness Day at the Georgia Capitol

The demand for disposable diapers has surged in Georgia and the cost of the essentials is creating strains for families who are already stretched thin.

