Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 10, 2022

Original 'A Chorus Line' cast member stages show in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Original "A Chorus Line" cast member stages show in metro Atlanta: 

It caused a sensation when it opened off-Broadway in 1975 and swept the Tony Awards when it moved to Broadway shortly thereafter. Now, one of the original cast members of the blockbuster musical "A Chorus Line" is staging the show here in metro Atlanta, carrying on the legacy she helped create nearly 50 years ago.

Tony Award-recipient Baayork Lee is directing "A Chorus Line" for City Springs Theatre Company in Sandy Springs; the show opens Friday, March 11 and March the 27 on the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Lee created the role of "Connie" in "A Chorus Line," playing it through its original Off-Broadway run and again on Broadway. The creation of the musical has become something of a theater legend; director Michael Bennett taped hours of conversations with Broadway dancers, shaping their stories into the musical’s plot of dancers auditioning to be part of a chorus line. Lee was one of those taped dancers, and her character was based on her own life as a dancer.

In the years since, Baayork Lee has choreographed and directed around the world, including a previous engagement at City Springs Theatre Company directing South Pacific. In 2017, Lee was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award, an honorary Tony Award given for work with humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations; in Lee’s case, the award was for founding the National Asian Artists Project.

Cast members in this production include Billy Harrigan Tighe, Sarah Bowden, and Anne Otto. Tickets for the show range from $40 to $100 and are available for purchase by clicking here. The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.

Click the video player to check out our recent chat with Baayork Lee, learning more about this production and her thoughts on the lasting impact of A Chorus Line.

HGTV's Page Turner goes solo in new series 'Fix My Flip'

HGTV's Page Turner joins us with more on her new show "Fix my Flip": You know her from "Flip or Flop Nashville," but now Page Turner is coming back solo to HGTV and her hometown of Los Angeles in her series "Fix My Flip." For more information clip here.

Atlanta nonprofit helping Ukranians evacuate

Hope Now Ministries President Cyndee Knight on Ukraine relief: A local nonprofit is doing all they can to help children, orphans, women and families in the Ukraine. Thousands of innocent people have died, others have been injured and many are displaced because of the war.  But Hope Now Ministries around the clock to evacuate as many people as they can, especially orphans. For more information click here.

Erica Campbell releases new empowering video and single 'POSITIVE'

Erica Campbell releases new empowering video and single "POSITIVE": Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell talks her newest single, Super Bowl performance, and more.

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff hitting the road on new streaming show

Atlanta foodie Skye Estroff talks about her online food show "Foodie Road Trip": For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff . 

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.