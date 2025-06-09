Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 9, 2025

Country icon Wynonna Judd on new tour: "I’m on a mission": G

Grammy-winning icon Wynonna Judd is on a mission to bring back the classic sound of 1980s and 1990s country music — and she’s beginning the journey right here in Georgia.

The country music star — who scored more than a dozen No. 1 hits with her mother Naomi as The Judds and then found further success as a solo performer — is launching her "Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour" at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange on June 13.

"I’m on a mission to remind people of where we were in country music," says Judd of the tour, which continues with dates throughout the summer. "Not to stay stuck there, but just to be reminded. And it's important to celebrate; I don't think we celebrate enough. I think it's really important to take out that scrapbook and look through the pictures, and talk about grandmother, and ‘Remember when we did this?’ And that's what this tour is. It's a reminder of how far I've come."

Judd’s astonishing career stretches back more than 40 years; she and her mother first hit the airwaves with "Had a Dream (For the Heart)" in 1983, and followed that song with a string of Number One hits including "Mama He’s Crazy" and "Why Not Me." Wynonna’s solo career began in 1992, when she released her self-titled album and immediately scored three chart-topping hits, including "No One Else on Earth."

Of preparing for the busy summer tour, Wynonna Judd says staying healthy is her top priority.

"I try not to stay up too late; I don't smoke, I drink very little. I just try to stay healthy. I've got a trainer three times a week, and I try to sweat and go outside and look at the sunlight," she says. "And I stay so busy trying to stay healthy mentally. I'm really huge on that because of what happened to me with Mom. And I just do the work. I'm never not in a process."

For more information on the "Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour," click here.

