Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 9, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Actors Alicia von Rittberg and Tom Cullen talk 'Becoming Elizabeth'

ATLANTA - Alicia von Rittberg and Tom Cullen talk all about the new STARZ drama series: "Becoming Elizabeth" explores the untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic queen.The series premieres on STARZ Monday night at 9. Watch the trailer here.

'Put A Ring On It's' Shay and Alfonzo on the reality show's wild third season

Shay & Fonzo of Own's "Put A Ring On It": The social experiment centers on three couples embarking on the ultimate relationship test, as they determine whether they should get married or call it quits. During the 9-week experience, the Atlanta-area couples are guided by master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who has been helping couples discover their truths for over 25 years. Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the one question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this pairing really ready for their 'happily ever after?' The couples go on a series of dates with other people and possibly discover if there’s a better love connection they’ve been missing all along. By confronting these issues head-on, will the couples decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or will it finally be time to 'put a ring on it?'

Fans choose the plays in new football league

Bonecrusher and Ray Austin talk about the Fan Controlled Football league: FCF is pro football re-imagined for the modern digital world. Real games played in a single, high-tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch. Oh, and you call the plays. Click the video player to hear all about this exciting new brand of football that puts the fans in the middle of it all. Click here for more information. 

Actress Lizzie Boys on starring in Lifetime's 'Dirty Little Secret'

Lizzie Boys talks upcoming Lifetime film inspired by true events, "Dirty Little Secret": The film follows 17-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret – the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home.  She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder.  Outwardly, a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother's secret, or expose it to the world. You can watch "Dirty Little Secret," Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch a preview here.

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

Foodie Skye Estroff gives the best popsicle recommendations for beating the heat this summer!: Warm weather appears to be here to stay, and foodie Skye Estroff has some recommendations, on a nice way to cool off with a popsicle. Keep up with her on social media @Skye.Estroff Checkout the list below:

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

Mika is shy at first, but once she comes out of her shell she has a loving personality and is a great cuddle buddy.