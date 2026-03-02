Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Marietta, police say

The Brief A bicyclist was hit by a car Monday night in Marietta. Police have not shared the extent of the bicyclist's injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Power Springs Street and Bellemeade Drive.



A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Marietta, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened at the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Bellemeade Drive.

The Marietta Police Department’s STEP Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the bicyclist was injured and, if so, how severe the injuries were.

Police did not say whether anyone has been charged in connection with the crash.

Authorities are still investigating how the collision happened.