Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for June 7, 2024:

R-Ranch 35th anniversary rodeo: A very famous singer once crooned, "This ain’t Texas…" — but it’ll sure look a lot like the Lone Star State in North Georgia this weekend, thanks to the return of the rodeo!

The R-Ranch Rodeo — previously known as Mountain Top Rodeo — is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Friday and Saturday at R-Ranch in the Mountains, located in Lumpkin County. Organizers say the R-Ranch Rodeo is a highlight for competitors and performers on the rodeo circuit, with main events including steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bareback bronc. Those riders and ropers, by the way, are part of Charlie Lowry’s 4L and Diamond S Rodeo, based out of Summerville. Oh, and you can’t have a rodeo without a rodeo clown, right? Well, this rodeo’s halftime entertainment will be provided by rodeo clown Dusty Myers!

Atlanta native Jordyn McIntosh on her role in "UnPrisoned": McIntosh can arguably be described as the breakout series regular in the Onyx Collective comedy series "UnPrisoned," in which she stars opposite Emmy-winner Kerry Washington, NAACP Image Award-winner Delroy Lindo, and Marque Richardson. The series, which is fully available on Hulu, follows a messy yet perfectionist relationship therapist and single mother, played by Washington, whose life is turned around when her father (Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The Salvation Army and Donnie's Donuts talk National Donut Day: This year marks the 85th anniversary and celebration of National Donut Day. It is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year. Established in 1938 by The Salvation Army, National Donut Day started as a fundraiser in Chicago. The Salvation Army Donut Lassies were volunteers who in 1917 traveled to France to provide spiritual and emotional support for U.S. soldiers fighting during World War I. To celebrate the grand opening on National Donut Day, Donnie's Donuts will be hosting a special event today until 5 p.m., featuring free samples of our signature old-fashioned cake donuts and fair-trade organic coffee, exclusive giveaways, and fun activities for all ages.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" celebrate Best Friends Day with a Caricature artist: Celebrating National Best Friends Day is all about spending time with your nearest and dearest friends. The ideal way to celebrate would be to get together in-person with your best friends and do what you most enjoy; maybe getting tickets to see best buds, "Deadpool & Wolverine" in theaters on July 26.

MiAsia Simone gives the latest in entertainment news: Kim Kardashian is dishing on being a mom and Flavor Flav ordered the entire Red Lobster menu in hopes of saving the company.

Keep your backyard mosquito-free with Pike Nurseries:

Summer events at Zoo Atlanta: Summer is almost here and Zoo Atlanta has a lot of fun and exciting events for everyone. Emily Bobal joins Natalie McCann to talk more about their schedule and show off one of the zoo's chickens.