Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Catching up with cast of 'The Crowded Room'

The Apple TV series, which premiers on Friday, stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Sasha Lane. The three actors expressed excitement about the new show with FOX 5's Paul Milliken.

ATLANTA - "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+: "The Crowded Room" is a limited series that follows 'Danny Sullivan’ (played by Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Watch the trailer here.

'Transformers' stars burn rubber in Atlanta

The 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stars are used to action thrills, so Paul Milliken decided to take a trip with Director Steven Caple Jr., Dominique Fishback, and Tobe Nwigwe to the Porsche Experience Center.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts": Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theater this Friday. Watch the trailer here. 

Fox 5 alumni Bill Hartman and Harmon Wages talks "The Butcher's Boy": Bill had a 50-year iconic career with FOX 5 and served as mentor to Harmon, who was brand new to TV sports back in 1974. Harmon wrote a new auto-bio "Harmon Wages The Butcher's Boy" with a foreword written by Bill Hartman. Purchase the book here. 

Makeup tips to beat the summer heat

Celebrity makeup artist and owner of The Green Room Agency Nyssa Green tells viewers how to make their makeup last in the summer heat. Green expresses the importance of good skin prep and her go-to makeup products with Good Day's Joanne Feldman.

Nyssa Green talks Heat Proofing Your Makeup: The warmer weather is finally here, and that means more sweat. Celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green gives some tips on how to keep your makeup intact during the summer. 

Jackie Paige's tips for summer work outs

If you're trying to stay active in the summer, you know that its very easy to work up a sweat. Nutrition coach and radio personality Jackie Paige has some simple things you should remember when trying to get your workout routine in

Jackie Paige gives four things to remember when working out or being active during the warmer months: Listen to Jackie midday from 10 til 3 on Majic 107.5. Check out the list below:

  1. Make A Plan: Summer months can be busier with travel, events, holidays. Plan/schedule your week/days so you make sure you get your workouts in. Life will happen, but you can pivot accordingly when you have a plan.
  2. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Whether working out indoors or outdoors make sure you keep water nearby and that you are consuming it before, during and even after your workout. This will make sure you won’t get dehydrated. How much you should consume is different for every person, but my rule of thumb is at least 2 bottles before, during and after. 
  3. Morning and Evening Workouts/Activity Will Be Best: If you are working out or being active outdoors try to do it in the morning before 9:30/10a and after 5 or 6 when the temps are cooler. This will help keep you from overheating. 
  4. Protect Your Skin- If you are outside being active make sure to apply sunscreen SPF 50 or higher is good and you’ll want to make sure it’s waterproof, so it doesn’t come off when you start sweating. Also, consider wearing light colored clothing as it will help reflect the sun. 