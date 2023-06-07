Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2023
ATLANTA - "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+: "The Crowded Room" is a limited series that follows 'Danny Sullivan’ (played by Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Watch the trailer here.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts": Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theater this Friday. Watch the trailer here.
Fox 5 alumni Bill Hartman and Harmon Wages talks "The Butcher's Boy": Bill had a 50-year iconic career with FOX 5 and served as mentor to Harmon, who was brand new to TV sports back in 1974. Harmon wrote a new auto-bio "Harmon Wages The Butcher's Boy" with a foreword written by Bill Hartman. Purchase the book here.
Nyssa Green talks Heat Proofing Your Makeup: The warmer weather is finally here, and that means more sweat. Celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green gives some tips on how to keep your makeup intact during the summer.
Jackie Paige gives four things to remember when working out or being active during the warmer months: Listen to Jackie midday from 10 til 3 on Majic 107.5. Check out the list below:
- Make A Plan: Summer months can be busier with travel, events, holidays. Plan/schedule your week/days so you make sure you get your workouts in. Life will happen, but you can pivot accordingly when you have a plan.
- Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Whether working out indoors or outdoors make sure you keep water nearby and that you are consuming it before, during and even after your workout. This will make sure you won’t get dehydrated. How much you should consume is different for every person, but my rule of thumb is at least 2 bottles before, during and after.
- Morning and Evening Workouts/Activity Will Be Best: If you are working out or being active outdoors try to do it in the morning before 9:30/10a and after 5 or 6 when the temps are cooler. This will help keep you from overheating.
- Protect Your Skin- If you are outside being active make sure to apply sunscreen SPF 50 or higher is good and you’ll want to make sure it’s waterproof, so it doesn’t come off when you start sweating. Also, consider wearing light colored clothing as it will help reflect the sun.