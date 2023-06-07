Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2023

"The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+: "The Crowded Room" is a limited series that follows 'Danny Sullivan’ (played by Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Watch the trailer here.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts": Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theater this Friday. Watch the trailer here.

Fox 5 alumni Bill Hartman and Harmon Wages talks "The Butcher's Boy": Bill had a 50-year iconic career with FOX 5 and served as mentor to Harmon, who was brand new to TV sports back in 1974. Harmon wrote a new auto-bio "Harmon Wages The Butcher's Boy" with a foreword written by Bill Hartman. Purchase the book here.

Nyssa Green talks Heat Proofing Your Makeup: The warmer weather is finally here, and that means more sweat. Celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green gives some tips on how to keep your makeup intact during the summer.

Jackie Paige gives four things to remember when working out or being active during the warmer months: Listen to Jackie midday from 10 til 3 on Majic 107.5. Check out the list below: