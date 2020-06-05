Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 5, 2020

National Donut Day: Each year on the first Friday in June, people participate in National Doughnut or Donut Day. This day celebrates the doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI. Paul celebrated the day at Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta. To see what doughnuts they offer click here.

Atlanta actress Aria Brooks talks life in quarantine: "All That" star Aria Brooks was born and raised in Atlanta. As the daughter of two performing arts educators, entertaining audiences came naturally to her and she began her career in local musical theatre productions before transitioning to TV and film. When she is not filming in L.A., Aria enjoys traveling back to Atlanta to be with family and friends. You can catch Aria on Nickelodeon's "All That" Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every week, Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets our show. They're encouraging words from herself, business moguls and sometimes bumper stickers. You can catch Veda on Prais 102.5 Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. You can follow Veda on social media @vedahoward