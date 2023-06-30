Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 30, 2023

Kennesaw restaurant’s summer program trains teens:

Long before he was a restaurant owner and professional chef, David Wilmott was watching his mother cook in the kitchen. Helping her every night ignited a love for food that continues today — and now, thanks to a unique summer program, the chef is hoping to provide the same kind of inspiration for a new generation of future culinary masters.

Kennesaw restaurant Forks & Flavors, owned by partners Wilmott and Darnell Morgan, launched its Summer Jobs for Teens Program earlier this month, which is essentially a hands-on training program for teens ages 14 to 17. Wilmott and Morgan say the teens applied and interviewed for the program, and — once hired — trained in all aspects of restaurant service, from dishwashing to bussing and hosting to food-running. The teens will continue working at the restaurant through the end of July, when they’ll host a Back-to-School Brunch; that brunch will serve as a kind of "final exam," during which the teens will run the restaurant and show off the skills they’ve learned.

Of course, we know Forks & Flavors well here at Good Day Atlanta — we spent a morning there back in July 2022 (watch here), not long after Wilmott and Morgan had been featured on the Food Network hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." During that visit, Wilmott showed off his "modern-infused cuisine" and we tasted quite a bit of it, including the Smoked Whiskey BBQ Wings, Braised Short Ribs, and the Chicken & Waffle BLT.

Forks & Flavors is located at 2920 Georgia Busbee Parkway, Suite 109, in Kennesaw, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Burgers With Buck at R3 Rosendale Concepts: R3 Rosendale Concepts' vision stems from three of Chef Rosendale’s previous industry endeavors and concepts. Leaders say the restaurant will function as an incubator for culinary excellence where mixologists and chefs can create and test new ideas and evolve old ideas. The flexible menu allows for a creative approach and the ability to rotate new one-off items in and introduce larger menu changes seasonally. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Five for Fighting Performing in Atlanta tonight: John Ondrasik, the man behind Five for Fighting, hit it big in the early 2000s courtesy of his breakthrough song "Superman," which became an anthem of sorts after Sept. 11. More than two decades later, at the outset of Russia invading the Ukraine, Ondrasik felt inspired early on to write a song for a man he saw as a Superman of sorts: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Dubbed "Can One Man Save the World," the song led him to travel to Ukraine to record the song with the Ukraine Orchestra just weeks after the war began. Catch him at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park tonight.

Food Truck Friday with Nana's Chicken and Waffles: Nana's has two locations and a food truck. Click here for more information.