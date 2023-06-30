Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 30, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Restaurant’s summer program trains teens

Most of us had summer jobs as kids. Now, a Kennesaw restaurant is keeping that tradition going with a unique hands-on training program.

ATLANTA - Kennesaw restaurant’s summer program trains teens: 

Long before he was a restaurant owner and professional chef, David Wilmott was watching his mother cook in the kitchen. Helping her every night ignited a love for food that continues today — and now, thanks to a unique summer program, the chef is hoping to provide the same kind of inspiration for a new generation of future culinary masters.

Kennesaw restaurant Forks & Flavors, owned by partners Wilmott and Darnell Morgan, launched its Summer Jobs for Teens Program earlier this month, which is essentially a hands-on training program for teens ages 14 to 17. Wilmott and Morgan say the teens applied and interviewed for the program, and — once hired — trained in all aspects of restaurant service, from dishwashing to bussing and hosting to food-running. The teens will continue working at the restaurant through the end of July, when they’ll host a Back-to-School Brunch; that brunch will serve as a kind of "final exam," during which the teens will run the restaurant and show off the skills they’ve learned.

Of course, we know Forks & Flavors well here at Good Day Atlanta — we spent a morning there back in July 2022 (watch here), not long after Wilmott and Morgan had been featured on the Food Network hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." During that visit, Wilmott showed off his "modern-infused cuisine" and we tasted quite a bit of it, including the Smoked Whiskey BBQ Wings, Braised Short Ribs, and the Chicken & Waffle BLT.

Forks & Flavors is located at 2920 Georgia Busbee Parkway, Suite 109, in Kennesaw, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Burgers with Buck tries R3 Rosendale Concepts

Located in the historic 200 Peachtree Building in Downtown Atlanta, R3 Rosendale Concepts has an ever-evolving, seasonally-changing menu. There's one constant - their special cheeseburger.

Burgers With Buck at R3 Rosendale Concepts: R3 Rosendale Concepts' vision stems from three of Chef Rosendale’s previous industry endeavors and concepts. Leaders say the restaurant will function as an incubator for culinary excellence where mixologists and chefs can create and test new ideas and evolve old ideas. The flexible menu allows for a creative approach and the ability to rotate new one-off items in and introduce larger menu changes seasonally. For more information on the restaurant click here. 

Five for Fighting brings hit songs to Atlanta

You probably know John Ondrasik as ''Five for Fighting'' and the voice behind thoughtful songs that encourage us to live life to the fullest. He sits down with Alex Whittler to talk about his upcoming show at Chastain Park and his recent song inspired by the courage of Ukrainian Vladimir Zelenskyy.

Five for Fighting Performing in Atlanta tonight: John Ondrasik, the man behind Five for Fighting, hit it big in the early 2000s courtesy of his breakthrough song "Superman," which became an anthem of sorts after Sept. 11. More than two decades later, at the outset of Russia invading the Ukraine, Ondrasik felt inspired early on to write a song for a man he saw as a Superman of sorts: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Dubbed "Can One Man Save the World," the song led him to travel to Ukraine to record the song with the Ukraine Orchestra just weeks after the war began. Catch him at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park tonight.  

Food Truck Friday with Nana's Chicken and Waffles

It's National Food Truck Day, so we had to bring out one of the best around - Nana's Chicken and Waffles. Kelli Ferrell, the culinary genius behind the truck, explains her inspiration and shows out some of her delicious dishes.

Food Truck Friday with Nana's Chicken and Waffles: Nana's has two locations and a food truck. Click here for more information. 

Jenna Kim Jones performing in metro Atlanta

Known for her relatable and self-deprecating humor, comedian Jenna Kim Jones is bringing the funny to metro Atlanta for one night only. She chats with Alex Whittler about doing standup while pregnant, her upcoming show, a lot more.