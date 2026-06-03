Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 3, 2026

O4W Kickoff Festival: O4W president Tom Boyle says the three-day event, Thursday, June 11th through Saturday, June 13th, is meant to shine a big spotlight on the iconic Atlanta neighborhood, and to make sure all residents have a place to experience the excitement of the World Cup for free. The festival begins with the O4W Soccer Bar Crawl, happening from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Event "passports" will be available in the tent underneath the bridge between Chiringa and McCray’s on the Beltline and on the patio next to Marcus Bar & Grille on Edgewood Avenue. Participants may then visit participating restaurants, sampling food and drinks and get their passports stamped along the way!



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