Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 3, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  June 3, 2025 1:26pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
'Young John Lewis' makes world premiere in Atlanta

The hip-hop musical coming to Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit focuses on an early decade in the life of John Lewis, the late civil rights activist and politician who died in 2020.

ATLANTA - "Young John Lewis" begins previews at Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit tomorrow: 

The man who’s inspired countless Americans to get in "good trouble" is now the inspiration behind a musical making its world premiere in Atlanta this week.

"Young John Lewis" begins previews at Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit tomorrow, with the official opening performance set for Saturday, June 7 and shows scheduled to continue through Sunday, June 29. The hip-hop musical focuses on an early decade in the life of John Lewis, the late civil rights activist and politician who passed away in 2020. 

Creators say the show specifically traces his arc from student activist to leader in the civil rights movement — and does so through an original book and lyrics by hip-hop and spoken word playwright Psalmayene 24 and music by composer Eugene H. Russell IV.

"Young John Lewis" is being produced by Theatrical Outfit in partnership with the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, the nonprofit created by the congressman to continue what he called a "passion for purposeful living." The show is directed and choreographed by Thomas W. Jones II, and stars Michael Bahsil in the title role; in a video posted by Theatrical Outfit to Facebook, Bahsil says, "John Lewis is an icon to me because he is a person of sacrifice. He made so many sacrifices … and just wanted to be a person to move us, as a people, forward."

Performances of "Young John Lewis" will take place on the stage at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta). For more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive live preview of this world premiere "Made in Atlanta" musical.

Hurricane prepardness with Lowe's Home Improvement

Hurricane season is here and it's important to be prepared for what the weather can bring, Marlo Lovett with Lowe's joined Alyse Eady to help viewers know what key essentials they need for storms.

Lowe's prep for hurricane season: Douglasville manager Marlo Lovett joins us in the studio to discuss ways you and your family can prepare for the upcoming season. 

Georgia author tells father's story in 'War Bonds'

Former CNN anchor and 2025 Georgia Author of the Year nominee Pam Norsworthy's father was shot down in 1944 and interned in a POW camp in Poland. She's sharing his legacy in her debut novel, and she sat down with Alyse Eady to discuss working on the book.

Atlanta author Pamela Norsworthy on her debut novel, "War Bonds": Her late father, Col. Floyd H. Mason, was a wing commander with the Bloody 100th, stationed at Thorpe-Abbotts — the bomb group the new Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air" focuses on. He was shot down on his 33rd mission and interned at Stalag-Luft 3 in Sagan, Poland. 

As the Red Army neared months later, he and his fellow prisoners were marched hundreds of kilometers — in a blizzard — to another camp in Germany. Many didn’t survive the march, but Mason did, and he was liberated by Patton’s army in the last weeks of the war. Norsworhty's father shared many anecdotes of his captivity with her — how the POWs assembled a radio that allowed them to follow the Allies’ progress across Europe. They knew when Roosevelt died before their guards did. They were resourceful and determined, doing whatever it took to survive into the next day. But they also suffered terrible deprivation, especially as German losses mounted. They were always hungry, usually cold, and fought hard to maintain their morale. 

To purchase the book, click here. 

Celebrating soul food at T's Brunch Bar

It's National Soul Food, and we're celebrating with Teneshia Murray, the owner of T's Brunch Bar. Murray joined Alex Whittler in the Good Day kitchen to make a few of her signature dishes and shared her secret to delicious ox tails.

Teneshia Murray from T’s Brunch Bar:  The menu features a delightful fusion of classic dishes and innovative dishes made from the freshest ingredients. Visit a location near you, here.

Do social media skincare trends work?

From caveman skincare to carrotmaxxing, new trends are popping up all the time on TikTok. Licensed esthetician Tiffany Underwood and Joanne Feldman took a look at which viral trends are worth trying and which ones you should avoid.

Esthetician Tiffany Underwood takes a look at the latest viral skin trends: Would you go without ever washing your face at all? Or plunge it into a bowl of ice water? Some people will try just about anything these days in an attempt to get their best, glowing skin. Licensed esthetician Tiffany Underwood visited Good Day to break down which viral trends are worth trying and which ones you should avoid.

Denzel Washington's advice to Michael B Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan is keeping it professional after getting some career advice from Denzel Washington. Entertainment contributor Brenda Alexander joined Natalie McCann to talk about this and rumors that ''Sinners'' may be getting a sequel.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment news: Michael B. Jordan gets advice from Denzel Washington and Ryan Coogler says there won't be a Sinners sequel. Brenda has the latest. 

Meet Fender: Our Pet of the Day

Fender is a big lump of love who rocks just like the guitar brand. He's one of Furkids favorites because of his sunny disposition and big purrs.

