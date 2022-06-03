Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 3, 2022

Wendell Carter from the Orlando Magic talks foundation and basketball camp: Orlando Magic playmaker Wendell Carter Jr. is hosting his inaugural Basketball Camp to benefit the A Platform2 Foundation. The Atlanta native and former Pace Academy star is hosting 8th to 12th-grade players on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carter launched the nonprofit A Platform2 Foundation to provide disenfranchised youth and families with educational programs, resources and tools that improve and advance their quality of life. For more information on the camp click here.





Food Truck Friday with The Hoagie Shack: Food Truck Friday with Fox 5 is back! After three years, "The Hoagie Shack" is our first truck! They'll talk about what's on the menu and more. For more information on The Hoagie Shack click here.

U.S. Soccer legend and FOX Sports’ lead match analyst Stu Holden on Sunday’s anticipated ‘Road to Qatar’ warmup match: The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) punched their ticket to compete in the world’s biggest sporting event – the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 airing on FOX this fall. The team is hotter than ever and loaded with young, talented stars who are ready to make their mark on the world stage. On their "Road to Qatar," fans get to check them out in action on FOX this Sunday, June 5 (4:30 p.m. pre-game and 5:05 p.m. kick off) as they take on Uruguay airing live from Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

Pike Nurseries gives gardening tips: Succulents are super popular with all kinds of gardener. Reina Sartain goes over the basics of growing your own trendy succulents! Find a Pike Nurseries nearest you here.

Griff from Get Up Mornings talks the latest in entertainment news: Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory unveiled a statue of Hank Aaron during a ceremony at the museum in Louisville. Griff talks about that, and Hank Aaron's legacy.