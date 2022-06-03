Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 3, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

NBA star Wendell Carter giving back with basketball camp

Atlanta native and NBA star Wendell Carter knows a thing or two about finding success on the basketball court. Now he's offering a basketball camp for young people with the goal of teaching them about more than just the game.

ATLANTA - Wendell Carter from the Orlando Magic talks foundation and basketball camp: Orlando Magic playmaker Wendell Carter Jr. is hosting his inaugural Basketball Camp to benefit the A Platform2 Foundation. The Atlanta native and former Pace Academy star is hosting 8th to 12th-grade players on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carter launched the nonprofit A Platform2 Foundation to provide disenfranchised youth and families with educational programs, resources and tools that improve and advance their quality of life. For more information on the camp click here. 

Food Truck Friday with The Hoagie Shack

There's no better way to kick off the Food Truck Friday summer tradition than a visit from The Hoagie Shack. The truck isn't just a great place to grab a meal, it's also a work of art and history.


 
Food Truck Friday with The Hoagie Shack: Food Truck Friday with Fox 5 is back! After three years, "The Hoagie Shack" is our first truck! They'll talk about what's on the menu and more. For more information on The Hoagie Shack click here. 

U.S. Soccer legend and FOX Sports’ lead match analyst Stu Holden on Sunday’s anticipated ‘Road to Qatar’ warmup match: The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) punched their ticket to compete in the world’s biggest sporting event – the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 airing on FOX this fall. The team is hotter than ever and loaded with young, talented stars who are ready to make their mark on the world stage. On their "Road to Qatar," fans get to check them out in action on FOX this Sunday, June 5 (4:30 p.m. pre-game and 5:05 p.m. kick off) as they take on Uruguay airing live from Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

How to plant and grow your own succulents

Succulents are perfect for summer and surprisingly easy to grow on your own. The experts at Pike Nurseries share a few tips about taking care of the popular plants on Good Day.

Pike Nurseries gives gardening tips: Succulents are super popular with all kinds of gardener. Reina Sartain goes over the basics of growing your own trendy succulents! Find a Pike Nurseries nearest you here. 

Hank Aaron honored with new sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum

Baseball Hall of Famer and civil rights leader Hank Aaron was honored at a ceremony unveiling his statue at the Louisville Slugger Museum.

Griff from Get Up Mornings talks the latest in entertainment news: Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory unveiled a statue of Hank Aaron during a ceremony at the museum in Louisville. Griff talks about that, and Hank Aaron's legacy. 

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

Scotty is a senior boy with a funny personality. He is a diabetic so he needs insulin and special food, and he is free to anyone who wants to give him a happy forever home.