Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 3, 2021

Conyers restaurant conjures up delicious memories:

With the word "reminiscent" right in its name, you know eating a meal at Reminiscent Restaurant in Conyers is going to conjure up some good memories – especially if you grew up enjoying home-cooked Southern soul food.

Reminiscent Restaurant is billed by its owners as "The Soul Food Experience," and one look at the menu will help you understand why.

Opened in December of 2019 by Derryck and Loretta Rogers, Reminiscent Restaurant is based on their family recipes. Loretta Rogers grew up in Decatur and says she remembers her father cooking up fried chicken and biscuits (from scratch, of course) to feed the entire family.

After the end of a previous restaurant venture in 2012, Loretta Rogers says she began formulating a plan for a soul food restaurant that would honor her own family’s delicious legacy, as well as provide a welcoming atmosphere for those looking for live music (which happens most weekend evenings) and a home-cooked meal of fried and baked chicken, fried catfish, green beans, and mac & cheese.

Reminiscent Restaurant is located at 1910 Highway 20, Suite 170-190, in Conyers; hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team never turns down the chance to taste-test some good Southern cooking, especially when we’ve heard good things about the restaurant in which it’s being served. So, we spent the morning with the team from Reminiscent Restaurant, making some sweet memories of our own — click the video player to check it out!

Miss Georgia contestants talk about upcoming competition:

The last year has been crazy for all of us, and that's especially true for two contestants waiting to compete in the Miss Georgia competition: Miss Cobb County Holly Haynes and Miss Atlanta Sarah Templeton. The two women join us live ahead of the big day. For more information on Haynes or Templeton follow them on Instagram @misscobbcounty or @sarahltempleton. For more on Miss Georgia click here.

Malcolm Mitchell talks about free summer reading program:

Former UGA football player and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell knows a thing or two about the importance of reading. In fact, the Valdosta native and best-selling children's book author has made it his mission to encourage kids and adults in their literacy journey. He talks to Good DAy about a free online summer reading camp. For more information ReadCamp 2021 click here-

Ryan and Clara of "Married At First Sight Atlanta:" For season 12 of the award-winning series, "Married at First Sight" headed down south to Atlanta. Fans say this season may have been among the most dramatic to date. As always there were favorites, and some people who fans just couldn't stand. Ryan and Clara were one of the couples who fans felt could go either way, but most believed that they should stay together. Although they may have disagreed at times, their chemistry was there, and it was obvious that they enjoyed each other's company. Katie Beasley got to speak with the couple and catch up with them to see how's life been going since decision day. If you missed this season of the show, click here for a recap.

Summer fun with a S'mores Board for kids:

It's a sweet and gooey sandwich treat that is a favorite with kids - of course, we're talking about s'mores. The basic ingredients are graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate, but today we're going to take it up a notch with a s'mores board. Wellness expert Lisa Washington joined Good Day to share how to create a family fun s'mores board. For more information on Lisa Washington follow her on Instagram @lifelwithlisawashington.

