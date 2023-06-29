Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 29, 2023

National Lampoon's Vacation 40th Anniversary:

Forty years ago this summer, the world first met Clark and Ellen Griswold and their children Rusty and Audrey.

And we haven’t stopped laughing since.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the comedy classic "National Lampoon’s Vacation" with an all-new Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital release this week — and we’re celebrating by catching up with Dana Barron, who played Audrey in the film.

"Three hundred children were tested, first in California, then they came to New York," remembers Barron of the casting process. "They met Anthony Michael Hall … and he auditioned, they brought me in … and so, we did this fighting scene and it was perfect. It was chemistry. And we’re still very close friends."

Alongside Hall as Rusty, National Lampoon’s Vacation teamed up Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo as Clark and Ellen (the duo would go on to reprise the roles in several sequels), and also features Imogene Coca, Randy Quaid, John Candy, and Christie Brinkley. The film was directed by Harold Ramis.

To hear more from Barron — including the story behind the re-casting of the children in each of the Vacation sequels — click the video player above.

Midtown Beach Dining & Social:

Private cabanas? Check. Resort-style pool? Check. Built-in bar? Check.

It’s a beach club with everything you need for a relaxing afternoon in the sun. And best of all? It’s right here in Atlanta.

We’re talking about GRAÉ HOSPITALITY’s Midtown Beach Dining & Social, which opened this month for a third season and is scheduled to remain open through October. So how exactly does a beach club exist in Midtown? It’s simple: the team transforms a rooftop pool (at 1150 Crescent Avenue Northeast, above Domaine Atlanta) into a summer getaway, serving up a selection of coastal-inspired food and craft cocktails and plenty of big umbrellas for shade.

We spent the morning with GRAÉ HOSPITALITY founder and CEO Ryan Rearden getting a personal tour of the social club, which is currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Table reservations may be made online, along with reservations for the private cabanas (available to parties of four or more people). Of course, executive chef Andy Merritt-Carter also served up some samples from his menu, which includes a Seafood Trio Pimento Mac & Cheese and Slow Braised Pork Ribs.

For more information on visiting Midtown Beach Dining & Social, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning soaking up some sun at the beach club!

Brittany Sharp talks having your dream wedding decor on a dime: Brittany was the coordinator for Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes' wedding. She'll discuss how to have a beautiful wedding on a dime.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Dr. Jody Baumstein gives tips on how parents and caregivers can best navigate family dynamics over summer break: As families have transitioned from the school year into summer break, all are undoubtedly dealing with a shift in routines. Whenever we're adjusting to something new, it can have an impact on family dynamics. Some may be navigating new activities and schedules. Some may be taking road trips, sharing hotel rooms, spending time with extended family, or simply just getting used to being together for longer periods of time at home. With these changes, it's common to notice a shift in the way the family interacts with one another.

Carol Rey, owner of The Elite School of Etiquette, gives dining etiquette tips: As a certified etiquette consultant, Carol Rey has successfully assisted individuals of all ages in navigating the intricacies of proper etiquette. She shared some dining etiquette tips with Sharon Lawson.