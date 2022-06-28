Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 28, 2022

Cooling off isn’t just a "Dream" at Decatur rolled ice cream shop:

If there’s one word that sums up this past month, it’s HOT. And yes, that’s an all-caps HOT. With temperatures frequently hovering near triple digits, we’ve all been searching for ways to stay cool. And that’s what led us to a locally-owned ice cream shop in Decatur where "below zero" is the delicious norm.

This morning, we spent some time with Cyntauria "Tara" Jones at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats, the rolled ice cream shop she created last year. The shop’s name is an appropriate one, considering owning her own business was truly a dream for Jones; the entrepreneur says she first experienced rolled ice cream several years ago at a shop in Tennessee, immediately becoming fascinated by the technique…and the taste!

In case you’ve never seen rolled ice cream before, the process originated in Thailand, and involves pouring a base onto a freezing-cold surface, spreading it thin and then rolling it up into a tube.

A popular option at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is the "build your own" ice cream, which allows customers to choose a base (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or vegan options), then choose mix-ins (including candy, fruit, and cereal), and then choose toppings. The creation may be served in a cup or in a "waffle taco" — which is exactly what you think it is! But for those who have a challenging time making decisions, there are also some signature items on the menu.

Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway, Suite 107B, in Decatur, and regular hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.

Pediatric nurse and manager of child advocacy programs talks child water safety: Studies show that drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and is the second leading cause of unintentional death in kids ages 5 to 14. It only takes 1 inch of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown – and drowning is silent. Manager of Child Advocacy Programs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life gives tips on how to keep your children safe while swimming.

The BoykinZ Sisters talk social media success and more: The BoykinZ; Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona are a sister quartet with deep southern roots. For the past 10 years, they have performed on television, at numerous festivals, off –Broadway musicals, and major public events across the country. They'll be teaching their new hit single "The BoykinZ Step" at Essence Fest this Friday in New Orleans. Keep up with the group on social media @TheBoykinz Keep up with their latest events and happenings here.

Bruce Brady of Atlanta Home Services Experts with DIY cleaning and improvement tips to get ready for summer: It's summertime, which means the kids are home more, and there may be more visitors. It also means, you'll be cleaning more than usual. Bruce Brady gives quick cleaning hacks you can do to make cleaning easier. For more information on 360 painting click here.

Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Taraji P. Henson just finished hosting "Culture's Biggest Night," with the BET Awards, and now she's gearing up to finish filming "The Color Purple." Taraji gave some inside scoop on what to expect from the film, and when it's set to be released. Ally Lynn gives us the details. Keep up with her on social media @HeyAllyLynn

Pet of the Day: Today's pet is from Furkids. For more information reach out to them at Furkids.org