Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 28, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Decatur rolled ice cream shop offers fun way to cool down

If the summer heat is getting you down, a Decatur business owner says her ice cream with a literal twist might be just what you need.

If there’s one word that sums up this past month, it’s HOT. And yes, that’s an all-caps HOT. With temperatures frequently hovering near triple digits, we’ve all been searching for ways to stay cool. And that’s what led us to a locally-owned ice cream shop in Decatur where "below zero" is the delicious norm.

This morning, we spent some time with Cyntauria "Tara" Jones at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats, the rolled ice cream shop she created last year. The shop’s name is an appropriate one, considering owning her own business was truly a dream for Jones; the entrepreneur says she first experienced rolled ice cream several years ago at a shop in Tennessee, immediately becoming fascinated by the technique…and the taste! 

In case you’ve never seen rolled ice cream before, the process originated in Thailand, and involves pouring a base onto a freezing-cold surface, spreading it thin and then rolling it up into a tube. 

A popular option at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is the "build your own" ice cream, which allows customers to choose a base (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or vegan options), then choose mix-ins (including candy, fruit, and cereal), and then choose toppings. The creation may be served in a cup or in a "waffle taco" — which is exactly what you think it is! But for those who have a challenging time making decisions, there are also some signature items on the menu.

Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway, Suite 107B, in Decatur, and regular hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of death of unintentional death in kids 5 to 14. Nurse Michelle Walker with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life shares some water safety tips for children and teens.

Studies show that drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and is the second leading cause of unintentional death in kids ages 5 to 14. It only takes 1 inch of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown – and drowning is silent. Manager of Child Advocacy Programs at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life gives tips on how to keep your children safe while swimming.

Take a trip to the wild wild west with the Boykinz Sisters as they are taking the country world by storm with their viral moments from country hits to their unique personalities.

The BoykinZ; Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona are a sister quartet with deep southern roots. For the past 10 years, they have performed on television, at numerous festivals, off –Broadway musicals, and major public events across the country.  They'll be teaching their new hit single "The BoykinZ Step" at Essence Fest this Friday in New Orleans. Keep up with the group on social media @TheBoykinz Keep up with their latest events and happenings here.

If you're looking for a DIY project this summer, listen to Bruce Brady, owner of 360 Painting, as he gives a few tips on painting and some easy clean-up steps.

It's summertime, which means the kids are home more, and there may be more visitors. It also means, you'll be cleaning more than usual. Bruce Brady gives quick cleaning hacks you can do to make cleaning easier. For more information on 360 painting click here.

Taraji P. Henson is making big moves for 2022 as sources say she is set to play Shug Avery in the remake of the 1985 classic, "The Color Purple." Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn gives your inside scoop into what fans can look forward to and more.

Taraji P. Henson just finished hosting "Culture's Biggest Night," with the BET Awards, and now she's gearing up to finish filming "The Color Purple." Taraji gave some inside scoop on what to expect from the film, and when it's set to be released. Ally Lynn gives us the details. Keep up with her on social media @HeyAllyLynn

Meet Blitzen, the one-year-old Pointer-mix who is house trained, likes to play frisbee, and would make a great hiking buddy. Visit furkids.org for more information on how you can take Blitzen home.

Pet of the Day: Today's pet is from Furkids. For more information reach out to them at Furkids.org