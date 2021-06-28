Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 28, 2021

Catching some summertime specials at Jimmy’z Kitchen:

It’s been nearly a year since we first discovered Jimmy’z Kitchen and to be honest, life hasn’t been the same since. With its "Nuevo Latino" cuisine — a blend of flavors cultivated by renowned Chef Jimmy Carey — the Marietta restaurant has since become a staple for members of the Good Day Atlanta team.

"I grew up in Puerto Rico, so we have a lot of the flavors from Puerto Rico," Carey explained during our visit last August. "Cuba, a little bit of Peruvian, a little bit of Spanish … all those influences."

Jimmy’z Kitchen first opened in Miami’s South Beach back in 2007, immediately gaining fans thanks to its rich menu and cool, elegant-casual vibe — and eventually Chef Jimmy and his wife Camille began eyeing metro Atlanta for a new start.

"Having The Battery right next to us, all the headquarters, offices, and everything around here … it’s an up-and-coming area," said Carey.

And that "up and coming" feeling continues to this day, now that restaurants and businesses are returning to full capacity; staffers at Jimmy’z Kitchen say they’re preparing for a busy summer, especially given their menu of fresh seafood and tropical-themed drinks. And that, of course, is what brought the Good Day Atlanta team back to the restaurant for another morning of good conversation and great food!

Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta is located at 2468 Windy Hill Road SE #600; for more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to get a look at our morning doing some summertime taste-testing!

