Miami meets Marietta at Jimmy’z Kitchen.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on here at Good Day Atlanta — it’s that we love to eat. And more than that, we love to try something new. So when we heard that Miami favorite Jimmy’z Kitchen had opened a location here in metro Atlanta, we didn’t waste any time making a reservation for a morning of mojitos and mofongo.

The Jimmy of the restaurant’s name is Chef Jimmy Carey, who gained a large and loyal fanbase in Miami after opening the first Jimmy’z Kitchen in South Beach back in 2007, followed by a second location in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood a few years later. But — as we all know — there’s just something special about Metro Atlanta, and soon Carey was joining up with his wife, Camille, and longtime friend Robert Holley to create the restaurant in Marietta. Holley, by the way, is well-known in the local food scene, having previously led the kitchen at Atlanta Fish Market.

OK … so let’s talk about that food. According to the Jimmy’z Kitchen website, the cuisine is “Nuevo Latino,” blending Puerto Rican, Spanish, and Caribbean flavors.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The menu features starters including crab beignets and Cuban spring rolls, entrees including roasted Cuban mojo pork and churrasco steak, and several varieties of mofongo. Mofongo, by the way, is a Puerto Rican staple, made from mashed fried plantains — and at Jimmy’z Kitchen, you can get it with chicken, shrimp, fresh fish, and pork.

Advertisement

Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta is located at 2468 Windy Hill Road SE #600; for more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu click here. And to get a closer look at the food (and us eating it!), click the video player.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.