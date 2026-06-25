Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 25, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Paul visits Atlanta Swim Academy: Metro Atlanta looked very different back in 1985: the Olympics were more than a decade away, there was no Georgia Aquarium yet, and our famous "Spaghetti Junction" was still being built. But that same year, a local family began teaching residents how to swim — and more than 40 years later, that mission remains unchanged.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Marietta’s Atlanta Swim Academy, the family-owned swim school created in 1985 by Ron and Barb Grzelka. Today, their son Brad runs the business, continuing to spread the message of water safety and helping new generations of metro Atlantans feel comfortable in the water. The school’s year-round curriculum includes group and private lessons, free introductory lessons for children 3 to 5 months old, and the popular Camp H2O for kids ages 5 to 10 years old.

Presidential Artist Steve Penley's Commemorative Collection ahead of America 250:

Oxtail demo by Nancy Davordzi for National Caribbean Food Month: Tribe & Spice shows us some menu items for National Caribbean-American Heritage Month,

Nyssa Green gives ways to sweat proof your makeup & make it last: Nyssa gives 4 tips on how to preserve your makeup this summer

'Summer of Soccer' and top summer trends with Google: Google search expert runs through top summer trends. Jennifer Jones covers the drinks, the fun and the fashion of summer 2026

Chadwick Boyd shows us a juicy burger with sweet-tart apple relish: Everyone is looking for ways to make their summer burgers even better. Chef and Editor-In-Chief of Make It Worth It Chadwick Boyd is here with a secret that’s likely hiding in your fruit bowl to turn ordinary burgers into some of the juiciest burgers you’ll make all summer. Follow him on social media @ChadwickBoyd and check out the recipe, below.

THE JUICIEST SUMMER BURGER WITH SWEET-TART APPLE RELISH

Makes 4 burgers

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Chadwick’s Checklist

• Grab a box grater. Use the large holes to grate the apples for these burgers.

• Make the relish ahead. It takes about 90 minutes to simmer on the stove and tastes even better after a night in the refrigerator.

• Don’t overwork the meat. Mix just until combined to keep the burgers juicy, meaty and tender.

• Use a sheet pan. Once the patties are formed, transfer them to a small sheet pan or platter for easier handling.

Ingredients

For the Relish

• 1 large Cosmic Crisp apple, chopped (about 2 cups)

• 1 cup chopped fresh ripe or frozen mango

• 2 tablespoons mustard seeds

• 5 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 cups cider vinegar

• 1 cup water

• 2 to 3 tablespoons honey

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Cracked black pepper, to taste

For the Burgers

• 2 Cosmic Crisp apples, peeled and cored

• 2 pounds ground beef, pork or turkey

• 1 tablespoon melted butter

• 2½ teaspoons ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Sliced American or white cheddar cheese, if using

For Assembling

• 4 toasted burger buns

• Lettuce leaves (I like Butter Lettuce)

• Sliced tomato

• Thinly sliced Cosmic Crisp apple, optional

• Sweet-Tart Apple Relish

Instructions

To Make the Relish

1. Combine the ingredients. In a 2-quart heavy saucepan combine the chopped apple, mango, garlic, mustard seed, dry mustard and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir in the vinegar and water.

2. Simmer until thickened. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer over low heat for 1½ hours, or until the fruit is softened and the liquid has reduced and thickened. Add up to 1 additional cup of water if the mixture thickens before the fruit softens.

3. Finish the relish. Remove from the heat and let cool. Stir in the honey, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the desired sweetness is reached. Season to taste with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 2 cups.

To Make the Burgers

1. Grate the apples. Grate the apples on the large holes of a box grater onto a plate. Press 2 to 3 paper towels onto the grated apple or squeeze with a clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

2. Combine the ingredients. Add the ground meat and melted butter. Mix well. Add the coriander, cumin, cinnamon, kosher salt, black pepper, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Mix until fully combined.

3. Form the patties. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and form into half-pound patties. Transfer to a sheet pan or platter and chill in the refrigerator until ready to cook.

4. Cook the burgers. Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the burgers for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until the center is no longer pink. Top with slices of cheese, if desired, two minutes before they’re done to melt.

To Assemble the Burgers

1. Build and serve. Spoon some of the Sweet-Tart Apple Relish on the bottom buns, then lay the lettuce and burgers on top. Add tomato and apple slices and finish with a generous spoonful of more relish.

Chadwick’s Change Ups

• Switch up the protein. Ground turkey, chicken, pork or lamb all work beautifully here.

• Add different cheese. Sharp cheddar, Gruyère or aged white cheddar are terrific with the sweet-tart flavors.

• Make sliders. Form smaller patties and serve on slider buns for cookouts and parties.





Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a dog named Ethel for adoption.

