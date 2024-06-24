Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 24, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

A bright future for Atlanta’s Callanwolde Fine Arts Center: Ask Andrew Keenan about the mission of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, and you’ll get a quick answer.

"We do old-school really, really well," he says. Keenan is executive director of the Atlanta nonprofit community arts center, and recently gave Good Day Atlanta a unique "behind the scenes" tour of the 12-acre property.

The centerpiece is the historic mansion, built beginning in 1917 as the family home of Charles Howard Candler.

Indeed, there’s a lot of concrete — even the attic floors are concrete — but the home’s real foundation is music.

The mansion was essentially built to accommodate a massive Aeolian organ, with pipes filling four full chambers and ornamental openings throughout the house serving to flood its halls with music. Thus, it makes sense that in the 1970s, the home and its accompanying buildings were transformed into a hub of fine arts.

Summer is an especially busy time for Callanwolde, as young campers spend the days there unleashing their creativity.

That’s why Callanwolde has launched an $8.5 million capital campaign called Build. Inspire. Grow.

Now in its public phase, the campaign aims to expand arts education and community programming through additions including a new 2,258-square-foot pottery studio and 10,263-square-foot flex arts building.

The master plan was designed by architecture firm Perkins&Will.

"We want to do it to where the buildings that we do are kind of a backdrop, so in a way, it's kind of subservient to all the kind of creative and artistry that's happening within," says senior project designer Chad Stacy.

When asked what makes working on Callanwolde a unique experience, senior project architect Katlyn Leach answers, "It's the history of the space itself, but also the work that they've done through the programming. Callanwolde is such a storied institution."

For more information on the Build. Inspire. Grow. capital campaign, click here.

That Girl Lay Lay talks Growing Pains Tour: At just 17 years old, the immensely talented Lay Lay is poised to captivate audiences on a deeply personal journey with the upcoming release of her album and film, both titled "Growing Pains." This multifaceted project promises to strike a profound chord with listeners worldwide, as Lay Lay bravely opens up about the universal experiences of love, heartbreak, and the complex dynamics of family. For ticket information click here.

BreAnna Boyd gives Three Tips for Meal Prep at Home for Kids: BreAnna Boyd is in town for her Culinary Quest tour stops. She will be visiting four restaurants and reviewing their food and highlighting the owner.



Ric Flair's stepson Sebastian, set to release his first studio album titled "Under the Moon": Sebastian, who is the stepson of notorious WWE superstar Ric Flair, will also release his first music video at the end of the month for his single titled "Goth Girl at Bar." Sebastian, who was a child actor in film and TV, most notably as the double for "Carl" for 4 seasons on "The Walking Dead" also appeared in his teens on "Celebrity Wife Swap" with his stepfather and the family of Rowdy Roddy Piper.