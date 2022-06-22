Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 22, 2022

Students compete in skills-based challenges at national conference:

From baking to welding, electronics to medical assisting, students from across the country are hoping to prove their mastery of important trade and technical skills at a special event this week in Atlanta.

This week, the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference is taking over the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the Downtown Atlanta venue with around thousands of attendees focused on careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA is an organization which serves middle and high school and college/postsecondary students, preparing them for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

Along with professional development events, networking opportunities, and a "TECHSPO" with sponsors and exhibitors, a highlight of the conference is the SkillsUSA Championships, happening Wednesday and Thursday and featuring students competing in challenges focused on trade, technical and leadership fields. The students have all already won state contests and will compete in more than 100 fields over the two days, with an awards ceremony following on Friday evening.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to see the amazing skills of the workforce of the future — not to mention learn more about the mission of SkillsUSA and the important work being done on a national level. So, we spent the morning at the Georgia World Congress Center, watching as the competitions unfolded! Click the video player in this article for a peek inside the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.

Volunteerism is back with United Way of Greater Atlanta: United Way of Greater Atlanta will host 20+ volunteer projects, including virtual projects during Unite for Service Week. This week is Unite for Service Week. Kisha Stanley, the vice president of engagement with United Way of Greater Atlanta, gives tips on what you can do to get your families involved in volunteering this Summer.

Benjamin and Kirsten Watson talk new podcast and more

Original castmates reunite for the sequel of 2014’s "The Wedding Pact": "The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact" picks up three years after Mitch and Elizabeth (Haylie Duff) got married at the end of the first film and much has changed. A month after celebrating Elizabeth’s pregnancy, Mitch unexpectedly passes away. With nothing to keep her in Boston and needing a new start, Elizabeth’s sister Rachel (Heather McComb) arrives to help her pack and move back to their hometown of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Soon after Elizabeth runs into an old high school friend Joe Morris Jr. (Quinton Aaron) who runs a flower shop with his father. Noticing a help wanted sign she gets hired on the spot. One day Elizabeth is greeted by Mitch’s mother Jennifer Becker (Chase Masterson), and she informs Elizabeth that a week after Mitch’s funeral she received a letter written from her son pleading that if anything ever happened to him to not let Elizabeth raise their children alone as he did not think she would be a suitable single parent. Jennifer has hired an attorney (Gail O’Grady) and is taking Elizabeth to court seeking full custody once the baby is born.

Curtiss Cook talks season 5 of "The Chi" and how his character plans to return: Showtime's "The Chi" is a thrilling American drama series about life in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The dramatic series centers on a group of Chicago residents, who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Curtiss stars in the career defining role as 'Douda,' who is a successful Southside businessman, and now mayor after besting Lena Waithe’s character in a previous season. "The Chi," will premiere on Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. Watch this season's trailer here.

Incognito talks latest entertainment news: Catch Incognito weeknights from 7 p.m. until midnight on HOT 107.9

