Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2021

Celeb hosts gets candid on FOX SOUL’s "Cocktails With Queens":

Sometimes the best things in life are unplanned. And television host and radio personality Claudia Jordan says that’s exactly the case with the hit FOX SOUL series "Cocktails With Queens."

"‘Cocktails With Queens’ started off with four friends getting together for cocktails on one episode," Jordan says. "And it was so epic and so natural, and it just gelled so perfectly, people started saying, ‘Why did no-one think of this before?’"

"Cocktails With Queens" airs on streaming network FOX SOUL Mondays at 10 p.m., and features Jordan along with LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson getting candid while discussing hot topics in entertainment and current events.

For Jordan, the key to the show’s success is engaging in honest and unfiltered dialogue.

"It’s four accomplished women that are celebrities that usually give PC, perfectly-crafted, publicist-written answers. But we’re not like that," Jordan says.

Co-host McCoy agrees and says the differing viewpoints of each host always result in lively conversation.

"I like the individuality between us," McCoy says. "Claudia is who she is; she’s a journalist. This is what she’s been doing, this is what we know her as … she’s a beautiful talking brain. Vivica, she’s iconic; we know her. She knows politics very well. Syleena, she’s the spiritual one. She’s the mom, she’s the wife, you know? She’s the reason. Me? I’m just blah! I’m more like, tough homegirl but with a soft inside."

For more information on "Cocktails With Queens" and to watch episodes, click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us from the Emory School of Medicine with the latest Coronavirus news: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live Coronavirus Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Teen Actor Ashley Rae Harper on Good Day Atlanta:

Ashley Rae Harper is an accomplished young actor who has spent a lot of time in front and behind the camera. The 18-year-old actress has also become a producer, director, and writer, she's not done taking the entertainment industry by storm yet.

She joins us live on Good Day Atlanta with more about her career and being featured on Amazon Prime's "All We Got." For more information on Ashley Rae Harper follow @ashleyraeharper.

Tyler Perry working with Bishop T.D. Jakes to purchase 132 acres of land in Georgia:

The billionaire actor, director, and producer just bought more than 37 acres of land alongside his 330-acre studio so he can turn it into an entertainment district. Mani Millss talks about what his plans are, and how T.D. Jakes is involved.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.