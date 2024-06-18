Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 18, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for June 18, 2024.

Sake and snacks at Yakitori Kona: According to the official online Tokyo travel guide, an izakaya is something of the Japanese equivalent of a pub or tapas bar — the kind of place where friends gather to drink, eat, and catch up. And now, thanks to MF Sushi founder Alex Kinjo, Atlantans can enjoy the izakaya experience without needing to travel halfway around the world.

Yakitori Kona is Kinjo’s latest culinary creation, an izakaya cocktail bar which opened last fall in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Like the izakaya found in Japan, the Yakitori Kona team says it wanted to create a low-key, accessible spot for both neighbors and visitors to pop in for a cocktail and a bite to eat. Those drinks, by the way, are curated by James Wampler, who came up with a list of craft cocktails, wine and beer, and a true highlight of the Yakitori Kona experience: sake. In fact — as we learned this morning on Good Day Atlanta — Wampler is even a certified Sake Sommelier.

Yakitori Kona is located at 1004 Virginia Ave Northeast in Atlanta, and the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for dinner service every day except Mondays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to look over the menu, click here.

Grammy-nominee Cody Fry talks upcoming Atlanta tour stop: Ask Cody Fry to describe his own musical output, and you’ll be met with a brief pause.

"I don’t know," he finally says. "I usually just say ‘orchestral pop.’"

But those two words just don’t seem sufficient when you hear a song like "Waltz for Sweatpants."

Fry’s Grammy-nominated style of Technicolor-drenched crooning has made him a bonafide viral sensation, his songs garnering millions of global streams. Now, he’s on a North American symphony tour, co-headlining several dates with longtime friend Ben Rector. The duo will perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this Thursday and Friday.

Jekalyn Carr's You Will Win Conference: If you don't think things are going your way, gospel singer Jekalyn Carr wants to inspire you at her upcoming 'You Will Win' Conference. She talked with Alex Whittler about the conference, which kicks off June 21, finding inspiration for her music, and a lot more.

Celebrating National Sushi Day chef with Nakato Japanese Restaurant: Nakato is not only the oldest, most authentic Japanese Restaurant in Atlanta, but it also received Atlanta Magazine’s title as Best Sushi and Best Japanese Restaurant this year. Executive Chef Yoshi Kinjo and owner Nakato Takahara show how to prepare sushi at home – from something simple like a Rainbow Roll to a more intricate roll like their Kiss of Death and Samurai Roll.

The Queens Tea Party: The Queens Tea Party's goal is to party with a purpose, and they're doing just that with two special events coming up in metro Atlanta. They're hosting a Jubilation Tea Party celebrating with four Black women authors on June 19, and a Doggie Tea Party for the most fabulous pooches and parents on June 22.

"Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini": Sherri Papini disappeared while jogging near her Northern California home, only to re-appear three weeks later having been released from the captors that held her. But there were inconsistencies with her story that puzzled investigators for six years until all the pieces came together. Sherri’s now ex-husband, Keith Papini talked with Kaitlyn Pratt about a new documentary taking a deep look into the shocking story.

Gisele Bundchen, Tisha Campbell reveal life after divorce: Both Gisele Bundchen and Tisha Campbell say getting divorced has improved their health and well-being. Entertainment journalist Christal Jordan joins Joanne Feldman with more.