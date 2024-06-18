Grammy-nominee Cody Fry talks upcoming Atlanta tour stop

Ask Cody Fry to describe his own musical output, and you’ll be met with a brief pause.

"I don’t know," he finally says. "I usually just say ‘orchestral pop.’"

But those two words just don’t seem sufficient when you hear a song like "Waltz for Sweatpants."

Fry’s Grammy-nominated style of Technicolor-drenched crooning has made him a bonafide viral sensation, his songs garnering millions of global streams. Now, he’s on a North American symphony tour, co-headlining several dates with longtime friend Ben Rector. The duo will perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this Thursday and Friday.

"I’m so excited," says Fry about the Atlanta shows. "I mean, these shows are just really special generally, but this one in particular is really special because Atlanta asked my father to conduct! So the conductor for the show will be my dad, which is really cool."

The current tour comes on the heels of Fry’s latest release, the five-track EP "Acoustic Sessions: Live from Nashville."

"A lot of my job is … sitting right here by myself making music," says the artist. "And so, I thought it would be so much fun to just get some of my favorite musicians in the studio together and play music for the day. And capture it on film."

Fry calls the project "lightning in a bottle" — perhaps the best description of this electric talent we’ve heard yet.

For more information on Fry and to stream his music, click here.