Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 15, 2021

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins leads deep discussions on FOX SOUL series:

Recording artist and entrepreneur Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is having some deep discussions on his FOX SOUL series "Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins" — and if you’re expecting another celebrity talk show, the rapper and philanthropist says this definitely isn’t one of those.

"’Worth A Conversation’ came about during the pandemic," says Jenkins. "What I would do is hit up people that I knew and have them jump Instagram Live, and we’d just have conversations about what was going on in the world."

That turned into "Worth A Conversation," which features hour-long discussions with fellow artists and activists about current events and issues. The guests are thought leaders - including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms - that Jenkins says have important perspectives and life lessons to share.

"As things started to loosen up, I was like, ‘Man, I want to talk to T.D. Jakes. I want to talk to Steve Harvey.’ I want to talk to all these people that had some information about, just, trials and tribulations and going through times," he says.

"Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins" runs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on streaming network FOX SOUL; for Jenkins, each new episode is an opportunity to "pay it forward" to fans who look to the artist for inspiration.

"I grew up and I never had that. So, I had to find out the hard way, and that almost cost me everything. And I always promised myself if I ever got in the position, that I would always give back."

For more information on "Worth A Conversation with Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins" and to watch past episodes, click over to the FOX SOUL website here

Black-female-centric comedy festival coming to Atlanta on Juneteenth:

Founder Vanetta Schoefield says it's the first national comedy festival intentionally headlining all Black women. It'll be hosted in East Atlanta Village June 16-19.

Founder Vanetta Schoefield says it's the first national comedy festival intentionally headlining all Black women. It'll be hosted in East Atlanta Village June 16-19.

It's been said the origins of comedy in this country stem back to slavery days when slaves would mock their masters to try to bring their spirits up. That's why Schoefield of the fest is hosting it on the week of Juneteenth. Its aim is to honor our ancestors and while continuing the fight for equity, specifically for Black women.

Father's Day Brunch recipe: Botica chef and owner Mimmo Alboumeh and his daughter Maya team up for a Father's Day breakfast favorite - Steak and Eggs topped with chimichurri sauce.

Taylor Shulman Carroll talks competing on the upcoming season of "BBQ Brawl":

The brawl is back as culinary icons and acclaimed Food Network hosts Bobby Flay and Michael Symon face-off for a rematch on a new season of "BBQ Brawl." However, a new twist is in store for Michael and Bobby as they are joined by a third coach who knows a thing or two about grilling with Food Network’s Eddie Jackson ready to take the competition to a whole new level. Through 10 episodes, Bobby, Michael, and Eddie mentor and coach 12 talented and buzzworthy barbecue stars from around the country for ultimate bragging rights. The show premiered Monday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Jennifer Nettles on her upcoming American Songbook and Broadway album:

This June, country music star Jennifer Nettles will be releasing a new American songbook and Broadway album as a love letter to the Broadway community. In the vein of artists like Barbra Streisand, the album will include Broadway classics, personal favorites, and new hits from shows like "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Hamilton." Nettles teamed up with Alex Lacamoire ("Hamilton’s" music director, orchestrator, and conductor) to create the album. The first track from the album that she put out is her take on the "Guys and Doll’s" classic "Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat."

This year Jennifer will also have new Sugarland music, will be back on HBO’s "The Righteous Gemstones," continue her activism for racial, gender, and sexual identity equality, and hopefully in the fall will be able to tour. Jennifer's new album releases Friday, June 25.

Christal Jordan joins us from Rolling Out Magazine with the latest celebrity relationship news:

Pet of the day from FurKids: