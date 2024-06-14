Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 14, 2024

The Columbus Museum's new renovations:

With current exhibitions dedicated to women artists of the 20th century, local blues and folk music legends, and the whimsy of Andy Warhol, there are plenty of good reasons to visit The Columbus Museum this summer.

But the best reason of all? To check out the "reimagined" museum itself, which just went through its first major renovation in 35 years.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip down to Columbus, Georgia to explore The Columbus Museum, which is one of the Southeast’s largest museums and focuses on highlighting both American art and the history of the Chattahoochee Valley. The museum first opened in 1953, after the 13-acre estate of Columbus industrialist W.C. Bradley was donated to the city for cultural and educational purposes. In the more than 70 years since it’s become a true cultural centerpiece of the region — and museum leaders say their ongoing dedication to serving the community led to the recent $25 million renovation.

Following a grand reopening celebration last month, the museum — known around town as COMU — is now welcoming back art and history fans with an exciting lineup of current and upcoming exhibitions. Those include "Our Own Work Our Own Way: Ascendant Women Artists in the Johnson Collection" (on view through September 2024), the interactive "Andy Warhol: Silver Clouds & Cow Wallpaper" (on view through January 2025), and a multimedia exhibit called "Crossroads: Chattahoochee Valley Blues & Folk Music" (on view through March 2025).

COMU is located at 1251 Wynnton Road in Columbus, and regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Oh, and we should mention: admission is always free.

For more information on visiting COMU, click here.

Burgers with Buck celebrates it's 400th episode with a visit to From the Earth Brewing Co.:

What started in 2015 as a tribute to the late Miss Ann Price and her world-famous Ghetto Burger has now become 400 tasty trips around metro Atlanta. Buck Lanford celebrated the 400th episode with a trip down Georgia 400 to From the Earth Brewing Co.

TMZ special takes a deep look at the O.J. Simpson case: It's been 30 years since OJ Simpson allegedly killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, and Harvey Levin, who covered the murder trial from start to finish, is ready to tell stories you have never heard, including how he chased the former football star from the scene of the crime just days after his acquittal. Levin shares stories about what really happened on June 12, 1994, and how prosecutors got the story wrong. "TMZ Presents: O.J. - How He Really Did It" is streaming on TUBI.

"Triumph" looks at the life and legacy of Jesse Owens: The History Channel is telling the iconic story of Jesse Owens - an Olympic gold medalist whose resilience against racism was felt both abroad and at home. Emmy-nominated director Andre Gaines is one of the forces behind the documentary, and he discussed with Alex Whittler why Owens's story still resonates today.

Food Truck Friday with the Eggroll Boyz: You've never seen eggrolls like the ones that Dave Wright and Maleeka Hollaway are dishing out from their metro Atlanta food truck. You can learn more about the food truck here.

Father's Day gardening gift ideas from Pike Nurseries: To find a Pike Nurseries location near you, click here.