Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 12, 2026

Special guests and segments for June 12, 2026:

Pioneering jazz fusion group Us3 releases "Cool" new single: Pioneering group Us3 burst onto the music scene back in the 1990s, fusing Hip-hop and jazz into an exciting new sound. And now, group founder and producer Geoff Wilkinson is ready to do it all again. For more information on Us3, click here.

GT racing takes over Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta: One weekend. Six racing series. And two letters to describe it all: GT. SRO Motorsports is taking over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, presenting 90-minute double-header races culminating in Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring — and GT racing essentially refers to competition involving heavily modified, track-ready supercars and sports cars. Click here for more information.

Burgers With Buck The Irish Exit: Leaders at the restaurant say they bring modern Irish hospitality to downtown Atlanta. Check out more, here.

Must Ministries summer lunch with President Ike Reighard: It's that time of year again to help as many families as possible with food. President of Must Ministries, Ike Reighard spoke with Alyse about how you can help families in need. Click here for more.



Dr. Smash Burger winner of Atlanta Burger Week 2026: This year's winner of ATL Burger Week stopped by Good Day Atlanta for Buck to try the burger. See if he gave it a thumbs up.

Jason Weaver talks final season of The Chi, plus more: Jason Weaver gives fans a glimpse into the final season of The Chi. He also chats about the 20-Year Anniversary of ATL plus what he's working on now.

Pike Nurseries has tips for gardening with a purpose: To find a location near you, click here.

Willie Moore Jr gives tips on having your affairs in order before grief strikes: Willie Moore Jr 3pm-7pm on Praise 1025

Pet of the day: Angels Among Us Rescue bring in Hailey for adoption. To learn more click here.