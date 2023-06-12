Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 12, 2023

Broadway classic gets a "lemon pepper" twist in Atlanta:

It’s been 48 years since "The Wiz" opened on Broadway, instantly becoming a classic of the American musical theatre and going on to win seven Tony Awards. And now, with Tyler Perry’s "Sistas" actor Brian Jordan Jr. at the helm, a new production of the classic is set to "Ease on Down the Road" into metro Atlanta.

Atlanta’s True Colors Theatre Company will present "The Wiz" as part of its 20th anniversary season, with previews set to start Tuesday evening and the official run lasting from June 16 through July 2. This is the final major regional production of the musical before producers mount a Broadway-bound national tour this fall — but this version of "The Wiz" has a twist. Jordan says he and the cast are adding a "lemon pepper" flavor to the show, bringing in elements of Atlanta to the classic story of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the rest.

"It's the beautiful classic story that we all know and love, with a little seasoning on it because we're in Atlanta," says the director.

Of course, the original Broadway production featured Stephanie Mills and André De Sheilds, and the 1978 film version starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson — so, you know the True Colors Theatre Company production is going to include some major star-power. Cast members include founding 112 member Q Parker, gospel singer Latrice Pace, and local favorite Tina Fears.

Performances of "The Wiz" will take place at the Southwest Arts Center, located at 915 New Hope Road Southwest in South Fulton. Ticket prices vary by date and performance time, and are available for purchase here.

We recently stopped by the Southwest Arts Center and sat down with Brian Jordan, Jr. (during a break in filming for the BET hit "Sistas") — click the video player to check it out!

