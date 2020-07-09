Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 9, 2020

Broadway divas headline Alliance Theatre virtual series: Even though Broadway theaters will remain closed through the end of the year, a pair of Atlanta-based Broadway divas are staying busy, preparing to entertain audiences from the comfort of their very own homes.

Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is launching a free weekly series called We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret, starting tonight and continuing on Thursday evenings through August 13th. Alternating center stage each week will be Terry Burrell and Courtenay Collins, both live-streaming from their homes and presenting mini-cabaret shows featuring songs, stories from their careers, and — of course — cocktails! The shows will start at 7:00 p.m. each Thursday on Alliance Theatre’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Terry Burrell’s Broadway career stretches back to the 1978 Tony-nominated musical Eubie!, which she followed up with an appearance in the original production of the blockbuster musical Dreamgirls. Collins, meanwhile, made a relatively recent Broadway debut, co-starring in the 2018 Tony-nominated musical The Prom, which made its world premiere at the Alliance in 2016. Both actresses are well known to Atlanta audiences, and have each appeared on the Alliance stage several times in the past.

For more information on We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret, click over to the Alliance Theatre website here. And click the video player in this article to see our interview with these Broadway leading ladies!

Creations By Nicholas: 6-year-old Nicholas Bubeck started his own business while in quarantine. It's a business that makes model airplanes. Nicholas says he's really into arts and crafts. One of the best things about this business is the causes it helps. Since the business was started during the pandemic, Nicholas has decided to donate a model airplane kit to any child whose family was impacted by COVID-19. That's not it. For each airplane purchased, $1 of the proceeds will go towards the Triple Heart Foundation. It's an organization that gives free books to the NICU all across the country. If you'd like to purchase an airplane or a kit click here.

Dr. Taz Bhatia talks weight loss tricks on Good Day Atlanta: If the number on the scale has gone up a bit in the last few months, you are certainly not alone. And you might be looking to get lean after quarantine. Integrative physician and best-selling author Doctor Taz Bhatia joins us with doctor-approved weight loss tricks that really work. For more information on Dr. Taz Bhatia click here.

Unsuspecting Ways to Use Fresh Cherries with Chadwick Boyd: It’s high cherry season, which means the produce departments and markets are filled with fresh cherries. But there are more ways to enjoy them beyond making traditional sweet things, like pies, tarts and jams. Food & lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joins us with four unsuspecting ways to cook with and enjoy fresh cherries. For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.

Johanna Colon sends message of anti-bullying on Good Day Atlanta: It's time to show out the dance floor. "Feel the Beat" is the number four most-streamed movie on Netflix. It's about a self-absorbed dancer who returns home to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition. One of the dancers "Lucia" played by Johanna Colon gets strange looks when she bust a move but she doesn't let the haters get her down. Johanna Colon lives in Atlanta and joins us to talk about "Feel the Beat" plus how she talks about being an advocate for anti-bullying. For more information on Johanna Colon follow her on Instagram @iamjohannacolon .