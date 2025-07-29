Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2025

Beating the summer heat at Atlanta’s Beat the Bomb:

What’s messier than being blasted with foam? Being splattered with paint.

What’s messier than being splattered with paint? Being doused with slime.

What’s messier than being doused with slime? Being soaked with all three colorful substances at Atlanta’s wild and wonderful Beat the Bomb!

This morning, we spent a few hours inside the immersive team-building experience (located at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest), which opened in Atlanta’s Upper Westside back in the fall of 2022. It’s a lot easier to show Beat the Bomb than it is to explain it in writing, but suffice to say it’s a unique concept that mixes elements of video games, escape rooms, and paintball into one messy experience.

The Atlanta location features a trio of missions: Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb, and Slime Bomb. In each one, teams of four to six players have 60 minutes to complete video game challenges in a series of rooms. The goal is to make it through each room and disarm the "bomb" before it explodes — but, of course, part of the fun is getting your hazmat suit (yes, you’re given a hazmat suit to wear) blasted for a great photo op at the end!

Just a few weeks after it opened here in Atlanta, we chatted with concept founder and CEO Alex Patterson about the decision to bring Beat the Bomb to our city.

"Atlanta’s a place that likes to go out, likes to have fun," said Patterson. "It’s an entertainment capital, it’s also a technology capital, so it just fits our brand."

Atlanta’s also a city that gets hot — really hot. And now that temperatures are routinely topping out in the 90s, we decided it was time to spend another morning cooling off with a refreshing wave of paint, foam, and slime. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on booking an experience with your own "bomb squad."

Athens brothers competing together on "MasterChefs": From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees, relationships are tested with some of the toughest challenges to date. Brothers Adam and Joel Head are still competing for the grand title of MasterChef.

Back-to-school home study areas for students with Amber Guyton: Creating an effective back-to-school home study area involves optimizing space, minimizing distractions, and incorporating elements that promote focus and productivity. Interior designer Amber Guyton shares ideas on how to make the space functional and nice! Follow Amber on social media @BlessedLittleBungalow and visit her website here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Deion Sanders lets fans know about a diagnosis he received, Matthew Lawrence says he wants to bring back Robin Williams with AI, and Julia Garner says the Madonna biopic is supposed to still happen. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest.