Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Greene County
6
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:30 PM EDT until TUE 4:30 PM EDT, Irwin County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Greene County, Morgan County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Pike County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Upson County, Lamar County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Cobb County, Newton County, Butts County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 29, 2025 11:37am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Beating the heat with Beat the Bomb

In Atlanta's Beat the Bomb, teams of four to six players have an hour to complete video game challenges in a series of rooms – and the goal is to make it through each room and disarm the "bomb" before it explodes.

ATLANTA - Beating the summer heat at Atlanta’s Beat the Bomb:

What’s messier than being blasted with foam? Being splattered with paint.

What’s messier than being splattered with paint? Being doused with slime.

What’s messier than being doused with slime? Being soaked with all three colorful substances at Atlanta’s wild and wonderful Beat the Bomb!

This morning, we spent a few hours inside the immersive team-building experience (located at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest), which opened in Atlanta’s Upper Westside back in the fall of 2022. It’s a lot easier to show Beat the Bomb than it is to explain it in writing, but suffice to say it’s a unique concept that mixes elements of video games, escape rooms, and paintball into one messy experience. 

The Atlanta location features a trio of missions: Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb, and Slime Bomb. In each one, teams of four to six players have 60 minutes to complete video game challenges in a series of rooms. The goal is to make it through each room and disarm the "bomb" before it explodes — but, of course, part of the fun is getting your hazmat suit (yes, you’re given a hazmat suit to wear) blasted for a great photo op at the end!

Just a few weeks after it opened here in Atlanta, we chatted with concept founder and CEO Alex Patterson about the decision to bring Beat the Bomb to our city. 

"Atlanta’s a place that likes to go out, likes to have fun," said Patterson. "It’s an entertainment capital, it’s also a technology capital, so it just fits our brand."

Atlanta’s also a city that gets hot — really hot. And now that temperatures are routinely topping out in the 90s, we decided it was time to spend another morning cooling off with a refreshing wave of paint, foam, and slime. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on booking an experience with your own "bomb squad." 

Metro Atlanta brothers compete on 'MasterChef'

Season 15 of FOX's culinary competition ''MasterChef'' is heating up, and the dynamic duo of Joel and Adam Head are two of the chefs showing off their skills this season. The Athens brothers visited the Good Day kitchen to whip up a Southern classic and talk with Brooke Zauner about their time on the show.

Athens brothers competing together on "MasterChefs": From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees, relationships are tested with some of the toughest challenges to date. Brothers Adam and Joel Head are still competing for the grand title of MasterChef. 

How to create a homework spot for your kids

Back-to-school season is here, and while shopping for school supplies and new backpacks in the norm this time of year, you should also consider making a spot at home for getting that homework done. Interior designer Amber Guyton joined Joanne Feldman with tips on creating the perfect study space to inspire your kids.

Back-to-school home study areas for students with Amber Guyton: Creating an effective back-to-school home study area involves optimizing space, minimizing distractions, and incorporating elements that promote focus and productivity. Interior designer Amber Guyton shares ideas on how to make the space functional and nice! Follow Amber on social media @BlessedLittleBungalow and visit her website here.

Deion Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis

Deion Sanders, one of the most respected coaches in football, told the world about his bladder cancer diagnosis and did so with an added surprise announcement. Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' Granville joined Alex Whittler in the Good Day studio to talk about this and another big pop culture news.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville  has the latest in entertainment headlines: Deion Sanders lets fans know about a diagnosis he received, Matthew Lawrence says he wants to bring back Robin Williams with AI, and Julia Garner says the Madonna biopic is supposed to still happen. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest. 

Meet London: Our Pet of the Day

London is a baby kitten with special whiskers who just wants to purr in your arms.

