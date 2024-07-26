Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 26, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 26, 2024 11:53am EDT
Painted Pin celebrates 10th anniversary

For 10 years, The Painted Pin has as hosted plenty of birthday parties. But this morning, Paul Milliken helped the popular Atlanta social hangout throw a celebration of their own!

Atlanta’s The Painted Pin has hosted plenty of birthday parties over the past decade. But this morning, we helped the team at the popular social hangout throw one of their own!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the boutique bar and bowling venue to celebrate a decade of Painted Hospitality, the company founded by Justin Amick and William Stallworth back in 2014.

"We’re an Atlanta-based company that operates and creates one-on-a-kind entertainment ventures, restaurants, bars, and hospitality concepts," says Amick. "We actually trademarked the term ‘compEATery’…to us, that means a place to compete, eat, drink, and be social."

The Painted Pin was the team’s first foray into "compEATing," followed by The Painted Duck (featuring duckpin bowling) and Painted Pickle (highlighting pickleball, of course). Next, the Painted Hospitality will unveil Painted Park, which it calls "a recreational place of assembly."

For more information on Painted Hospitality and its concepts, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with Justin Amick and the team at The Painted Pin!

Atlanta Falcons gearing up for training camp

The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for the new season and there's already some fun things going on at the team's training camp in Flowery Branch. Team president Greg Beadles sat down with DJ Shockley and Justin Felder to talk about the upcoming season and give them a special gift.

Invest Fest 2024 returns to Atlanta

The fourth-annual Invest Fest is coming up, and some of the most successful names in the business will be covering everything from entrepreneurship to entertainment. Invest Fest founders Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal joined Alyse Eady with more on the special weekend.

Media mogul Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to will headline this year's Invest Fest. The Nipsey Hussle Foundation, Microsoft, and EYL are also teaming up to award a $100,000 business grant to one lucky entrepreneur at the festival. Other big names at the festival include Steve Harvey, T.I., Pinky Cole, Wyclef, Will Packer, Lauren London, Stephen A. Smith, Daymond John, and more.

Author Rachel Marie Martin on parenting

National Parents Day is Sunday, and there's nothing like parenting to make you question just about every aspect of your life. Author Rachel Marie Martin literally wrote the book on living a life of joy and purpose, and she talked to Alyse Eady about being the best parent you can be.

Food Truck Friday with Bussin Jerk ATL

If you and hungry for something with a kick of spice, you've got to seek out the Bussin Jerk ATL food truck.

Red, white, and blue blooms for the Olympics

You don't have to be in Paris to support Team USA in the Olympics this summer. The experts at Pike Nurseries have a lesson on how to plant patriotic plants.

Willie Moore Jr. tips for the new school year

It's time for kids to head back to class, and radio personality Willie Moore Jr. has a few pieces of advice for parents and kids getting ready for a great year ahead.

