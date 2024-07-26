Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 26, 2024

Painted Pin 10th anniversary Atlanta’s Painted Hospitality celebrates a decade of "compEATing":

Atlanta’s The Painted Pin has hosted plenty of birthday parties over the past decade. But this morning, we helped the team at the popular social hangout throw one of their own!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the boutique bar and bowling venue to celebrate a decade of Painted Hospitality, the company founded by Justin Amick and William Stallworth back in 2014.

"We’re an Atlanta-based company that operates and creates one-on-a-kind entertainment ventures, restaurants, bars, and hospitality concepts," says Amick. "We actually trademarked the term ‘compEATery’…to us, that means a place to compete, eat, drink, and be social."

The Painted Pin was the team’s first foray into "compEATing," followed by The Painted Duck (featuring duckpin bowling) and Painted Pickle (highlighting pickleball, of course). Next, the Painted Hospitality will unveil Painted Park, which it calls "a recreational place of assembly."

For more information on Painted Hospitality and its concepts, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with Justin Amick and the team at The Painted Pin!

