Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 25, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Roswell businesses compete for 'best sip' this summer

More than 50 of Roswell's restaurants, bars, and breweries, are competing for the honor of 'best sip' during this year's Summer Sipping Roswell.

Which Roswell restaurant, bar, brewery, or coffee shop boasts the "best sip" in the city? More than 50 are hoping to take the honor, but the only one who can truly decide is you!

Right now, economic development organization Roswell Inc and convention and visitors bureau Visit Roswell are hosting the seventh annual Summer Sippin’ Roswell, a three-month special event during which local establishments create special drinks and cocktails and compete for the public’s vote. The event launched on June 1, continues through the end of August, and features more than 50 of the city’s top restaurants, bars, cafés, and breweries — there’s even a meadery on the list.

So, how does the voting work? Easy: the public is asked to stop in at the participating businesses to order the drinks, then rate them on the city’s Summer Sippin’ app or online at the event’s website. Once all the ratings are tallied, organizers will crown one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic drink the "Best Sips in Roswell." And coming up July 30, organizers will host a one-day-only Summer Sippin’ Cocktail Crawl, an easy way to try out several of this year’s offerings.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Roswell, visiting three of this year’s businesses vying for top honors: Crazy Love Coffee House, The Vick Koffee & Cocktails, and Fresco Cantina Grille

COVID and monkeypox news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Monkeypox cases continue to spread across the globe with the World Health Organization now declaring it a public health emergency. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to share the latest news about the virus and COVID-19.

Hear from voices behind the new and reimagined Looney Tunes based show "Bugs Bunny Builders"

Voice-actors Eric Bauza and Chandi Parekh speak on playing the voices behind some of your favorite Looney Tunes characters in the brand new, reimagined show "Bugs Bunny Builders." The all new pre-school show is set to air on Cartoonito and HBO Max and will feature familiar Looney faces working together to hep citizens and build projects in Looneyburg.

Hear last-minute get away trip ideas from 365 Traveler's Leslie Peterson

Owner of 365 Traveler, Leslie Peterson, joins in to give a few last-minute trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy. From visiting small towns in Ga. or dipping your feet in the water at the Golden Isles, the options are endless.

Pet of the Day from Hero Rescue

Meet Allia, a 7-year-old who is great for snuggles and easy to please. She would do best in a home where she is the only female dog. For more information, visit herorescue.org.