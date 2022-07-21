Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 21, 2022

"Mean Girls" musical takes over Fox Theatre:

Hopefully you wore pink yesterday, because if you didn’t, you’re so not fetch. And when it comes to the latest Broadway hit to take over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, you don’t need "ESPN" to figure out that this is a show you definitely don’t want to miss.

"Mean Girls" has officially arrived in Atlanta, staking its claim on the Fox Theatre stage through July 24th. As you can probably guess from all the references we’ve already crammed into this article, the musical is based on the 2004 hit movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams and written by Tina Fey (Tina Fey? She doesn’t even go here!). Fey also wrote the book to the stage version, which opened on Broadway in April 2018 and garnered a dozen Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

The current national tour stars English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, who grew up in Africa and is suddenly thrust into the cutthroat world of American high school, and Nadina Hassan in the role of Regina George, the school’s Queen Bee and meanest of the mean girls. Fans of the film will not feel personally victimized by the show creators, who kept in all the classic characters from the movie (including Mrs. George, otherwise known as the "cool mom").

Presented as part of Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season, "Mean Girls" continues at the Fox Theatre with shows on Thursday and Friday evening and two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here. And to check out our morning getting a Plastics makeover with the cast, click the video player in this article!

Back-to-school tips from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life: Every child feels differently about going back to school and those feelings might change as the school year approaches. Some might feel excited, while others may be nervous. Even if your child is excited to return to school, they may have worries or anxiety about the new school year. Back-to-school stress can stem from several different worries such as social concerns like making new friends or missing old classmates and teachers, academic concerns like more homework or difficult courses, and other concerns like school safety, switching classes or adjusting to new routines and schedules.

Cleaning Expert Malia Sharpe Offers Hacks for Keeping Your House Spotless This Summer: The heat in Atlanta is no joke with high temperatures expected in the next few months. This combined with the fact that kids are home for the summer means that issues around the house like sticky messes, mold, strong odors, and destructive condensation are bound to happen. Check out these tips below for keeping your space clean and fresh:

When the weather gets hot, nothing sounds better than a cold and refreshing drink. To remove those ugly water rings from tables, lay a towel on the ring and put a hot iron on top of the towel for a few seconds to easily remove the ring.

Snacks are a must all summer long. To avoid a smelly microwave smell, slice a lemon in half and put it into a bowl with water. Heat this in the microwave for 3 minutes on high and you will be left with a nice lemony smell (Hero tip: let the water and lemon sit in the microwave for another 3 minutes and any spills or stains in the microwave will easily wipe up).

Household floors definitely get beat up in the summer months which is why it is smart to get a doormat at all home entrances (both inside and out) to reduce the number of times the floors have to be cleaned.

When it is hot outside, fans come to the rescue inside. To clean the dust off the ceiling fan blades, it is a good idea to use a pillowcase around the blades and wipe off the dust so it falls inside the pillowcase. This makes for an easy clean-up as well, just throw the pillowcase in the washing machine!

Dr. Taz gives tips on getting rid of belly fat after 30: There’s a myth floating around that once you hit 30, your metabolism just tanks. For women, this doesn’t create any hope of weight loss or for the stubborn belly fat camped around your midsection. The truth is that in order to lose belly fat, we have to look at your hormones, habits, as well as the foods you eat.

Jasmine Guy and Penelope Grover talk "The Lady Makers": Written, produced, and directed by Tony Tite, "The Lady Makers" will premiere in Atlanta at the Aurora Cineplex. Based on an original story and script by Tite, "The Lady Makers" presents an inspiring and transformative look into the lives of three elderly Jewish sisters, appointed by a Judge to house and socially rehabilitate three young women from socially troubled and diverse backgrounds. For more information on the film click here.