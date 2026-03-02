Georgia senator fights massive ICE facility in Social Circle

The Brief Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is fighting against a planned $38 billion ICE facility in Social Circle. Leaders say the city's infrastructure cannot handle the 10,000 detainees DHS plans to house in it. ICE says they have completed an economic impact study and that the facility will bring $1 billion to GDP.



A Georgia U.S. senator has gotten involved in a community's fight to stop a massive immigration facility planned for Social Circle.

What we know:

Sen. Raphael Warnock held a conference on Monday alongside Social Circle leaders and community members, warning that the city's infrastructure can't handle the facility, which is expected to hold up to 10,000 detainees. The facility is set to open by late spring.

Local leaders said the Department of Homeland Security has not been forthcoming about what the facility will look like. Still, from what they have seen, they worry the planned "mega center" could harm the community.

"I have written them. I have asked for answers, so far, crickets," Sen. Warnock said.

RELATED: Social Circle documents reveal $38B DHS plan that includes 'mega' ICE detention center

Sen. Warnock visited a water treatment plant and spoke with parents at Social Circle Elementary School, which is about two miles away from the site. DHS has determined that the warehouse is a prime location for the $38 billion facility.

"This town voted overwhelmingly for President Trump. I think they deserve better answers than they are getting from DHS. For Social Circle, this has never been about making a statement about the current administration's immigration policy," Sen. Warnock said.

"It's about protecting what we have to ensure long-term viability for our community," he added.

What they're saying:

The city manager said the city's water and sewer systems are already at capacity. DHS has said it has already completed an economic impact study of the site, but city officials have not yet seen it.

Some are also concerned that local law enforcement will be poached to work at the facility and that the massive property will lose tax revenue.

"Bringing that many people into town, we don't have a way to feed them," said Social Circle Mayor David Keener. "We've got a Waffle House here in town, but it's not going to feed that many folks, you know?"

When asked about whether his concerns were primarily focused on Social Circle, Sen. Warnock said, "I'm concerned about Social Circle, I'm concerned about Oakwood, Georgia. I promised the people of Georgia that I would fight for them."

The other side:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that the facility will not be a warehouse, but a "very well-structured" detention facility.

A spokesperson also said the facility and its construction are expected to create 9,800 jobs in the area and contribute $1 billion to GDP.

Additionally, they said the facility is projected to bring in more than $222.1 million in tax revenue.

"These economic benefits don't even take into account that removing criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers. ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and more. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities," the spokesperson said.