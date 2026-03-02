George Washington Carver STEAM Academy closing after next school year

The Brief An Atlanta public school's STEAM academy is set to close under a new district restructuring plan. George Washington Carver STEAM Academy will be replaced by an early college school. The change is expected to happen after the 2026–2027 school year.



The George Washington Carver STEAM Academy is set to close after the 2026–2027 school year as part of a restructuring plan approved by the Atlanta Board of Education in December 2025.

What they're saying:

Under the plan known as APS Forward 2040, 16 schools will close or be restructured across the district beginning in 2027.

RELATED: Atlanta Public Schools approves plan to close or repurpose 16 schools

George Washington Carver High School is included in that plan and will transition to a districtwide 6–12 school of the arts and a 9–12 early college high school.

To prepare, the Carver STEAM Academy will not enroll a first-year class for the upcoming school year.

Rising 9th graders who were set to attend the academy now have the option to enroll in Carver Early College for the 2026-2027 school year. All Carver STEAM rising 9th graders can also enroll during the open enrollment period, which is now open through March 13.

Enrollment and transfer information is available through the Atlanta Public Schools website.