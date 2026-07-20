Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 20, 2026

Amphibian Foundation survives move, asks for donations: It’s only been a year since Good Day Atlanta spent a morning at the Amphibian Foundation, featuring the nonprofit’s Critter Camp for kids. But leapin’ lizards, how things have changed since then!

SEE MORE: Amphibian Foundation makes major move, seeks donations

Following our 2025 visit, the Amphibian Foundation left its longtime base at Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve and has moved into two new homes: research and conservation programs are now based at Agnes Scott College, and the education programs are happening at Legacy Park in Decatur.

As you can imagine, the move was a big one, involving more than a thousand animals (including amphibians and reptiles) and their habitats. Co-founders Mark and Crystal Mandica say it costs more than $1,000 each day to keep the animals safe and healthy — and they’re hoping community support can help offset the costs of operation.

Giving back through sports with Rise 'N' Reach: Co-Founders and brothers Rohan and Rishab Anand received the ESPN Billy Jean King Youth Leadership Award. Rise ‘N’ Reach, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing sports education and health education opportunities to youth in underserved communities. The organization works with local community centers and in tandem with Emory Urban Health Initiative to provide sporting lessons and nutritional workshops for the youth served at the centers. For more information, click here.

Mz. Shyneka has entertainment headlines: Tons of entertainment headlines over the weekend. A WNBA coach was placed on suspension after a comment made about Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese. Drake lost another sports bet, and someone was arrested after attempting to ram through Jay-Z & Beyonce's gate. Mz. Shyneka has the details. Listen to her on Streetz 94.5 from 6 a.m. til 10 a.m.

Pet of the day: Abigail Adams & Thomas Jefferson are available for adoption. For more information, click here.