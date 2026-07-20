Amphibian Foundation makes major move, seeks donations

The Brief Metro Atlanta-based Amphibian Foundation has left its longtime home in Buckhead, moving its research and conservation programs to Agnes Scott College and education programs to Legacy Park in Decatur. The move included safely transporting more than 1,000 amphibians and 100 reptiles from Buckhead to Decatur. Co-founders Mark and Crystal Mandica say it costs more than $1,000 each day to keep the animals safe and healthy — and they’re hoping community support can help offset the costs of operation.



It’s only been a year since Good Day Atlanta spent a morning at the Amphibian Foundation, featuring the nonprofit’s Critter Camp for kids.

But leapin’ lizards, how things have changed since then!

Following our 2025 visit, the Amphibian Foundation left its longtime base at Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve and has moved into two new homes: research and conservation programs are now based at Agnes Scott College, and the education programs are happening at Legacy Park in Decatur.

As you can imagine, the move was a big one, involving more than a thousand animals (including amphibians and reptiles) and their habitats.

Co-founders Mark and Crystal Mandica say it costs more than $1,000 per day to keep the animals safe and healthy — and they’re hoping community support can help offset operational costs.

The Amphibian Foundation was founded in 2016 to stop the rapid extinction of the Frosted Flatwoods Salamander, and has since expanded its mission to include conservation of all amphibians, which Mark Mandica says are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Part of that mission is to educate young people about biodiversity and the importance of amphibians, which is accomplished through programs such as the popular Critter Camps (held during school breaks and over the summer).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours over at Legacy Park, visiting the new home of the Amphibian Foundation and hanging out with campers (it’s Salamander Day!).

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning making new human and amphibian friends — and click here for more information on how you can donate to and support the organization.