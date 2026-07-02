Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 2, 2026

Special segments and guests on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Nan Thai World Cup Menu: Atlanta’s own Nan Thai cooks up a delicious World Cup experience. Now that several matches have been played in Atlanta, you know what the World Cup looks like. And you know what it sounds like, too. But what does the World Cup taste like? Ask Atlanta’s own legendary Nan Niyomkul! Each of the locations is celebrating the World Cup with a special menu featuring Thai dishes prepared with a twist based on the soccer teams playing here in Atlanta. Oh, and did we mention the World Cup-themed cocktails? Drinks like the Barcelona Bloom and the Desert Moon will have your World Cup runneth over!

Marcus Wilson, local contestant on Food Network's 100 Cooks: A hundred of America's elite home cooks enter the arena where they're randomly selected to compete against each other to win the $100,000 prize.

The Vehicles That Changed a Nation: Ford Archives & Heritage Brand Manager Ted Ryan gives viewers a unique look into American history.

Lisa Washington talks food flights this holiday weekend: Food flights are curated tasting portions of a single dish or ingredient served together. Lisa shows how to get it done. Follow her on social media @lovingwithlisawashington Visit her website, here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Lucy for adoption. For more on this, click here.