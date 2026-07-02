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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 2, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 2, 2026 3:55 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 3:55 PM EDT

ATLANTA - Special segments and guests on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead
Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead

Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead as all three locations welcome fans from around the world with World Cup-themed specials.

Nan Thai World Cup Menu: Atlanta’s own Nan Thai cooks up a delicious World Cup experience. Now that several matches have been played in Atlanta, you know what the World Cup looks like. And you know what it sounds like, too. But what does the World Cup taste like? Ask Atlanta’s own legendary Nan Niyomkul! Each of the locations is celebrating the World Cup with a special menu featuring Thai dishes prepared with a twist based on the soccer teams playing here in Atlanta. Oh, and did we mention the World Cup-themed cocktails? Drinks like the Barcelona Bloom and the Desert Moon will have your World Cup runneth over! 

Local contestant on Food Network's 100 Cooks
Local contestant on Food Network's 100 Cooks

Local contestant on Food Network's 100 Cooks

Marcus Wilson shows us a delicious chicken bruschetta with hot honey dish

Marcus Wilson, local contestant on Food Network's 100 Cooks: A hundred of America's elite home cooks enter the arena where they're randomly selected to compete against each other to win the $100,000 prize. 

Celebrate America 250 with the vehicles that changed the nation
Celebrate America 250 with the vehicles that changed the nation

Celebrate America 250 with the vehicles that changed the nation

We get a unique look into American history and take a look the the vehicles that shaped the country

The Vehicles That Changed a Nation:  Ford Archives & Heritage Brand Manager Ted Ryan gives viewers a unique look into American history.

4th of July Food Flights with Lisa Washington
4th of July Food Flights with Lisa Washington

4th of July Food Flights with Lisa Washington

Lisa shows us some fun food ideas ahead of the holiday. 

Lisa Washington talks food flights this holiday weekend: Food flights are curated tasting portions of a single dish or ingredient served together. Lisa shows how to get it done. Follow her on social media @lovingwithlisawashington Visit her website, here. 

Pet of the day: Lucy
Pet of the day: Lucy

Pet of the day: Lucy

For more information on adoption, visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Lucy for adoption. For more on this, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta