Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2024

"Twisters" cast talks summer blockbusters:

When it comes to the weekend forecast, there’s a 100% chance that fans will flock to theaters to check out one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the summer.

We’re talking about "Twisters," of course — the special effects-laden follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster "Twister." This new chapter stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as storm chasers swept up in a once-in-a-lifetime tornado outbreak in Oklahoma, which culminates in a monster EF-5 twister inspired by three real-life tornadoes. In fact, according to director Lee Isaac Chung and his team, each of the film’s tornadoes was inspired by actual storms; they also say there was an emphasis on using authentic science when crafting the screenplay.

The film's stars say it was important for them to honor the legacy of the original 1996 film.

"I grew up in Texas," says Powell. "['Twister'] is a seminal movie that, I think, really felt like it was on everybody's DVD shelf, you know? I always think it represented what a great summer blockbuster was, which is something big and epic with great characters at the center."

"It's so amazing, actually. Filming in Oklahoma and meeting so many meteorologists, and going to the National Weather Center and their café is called The Flying Cow Café - it's amazing how much a film can impact a community and a place," adds Edgar-Jones.

"Twisters" co-stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane among many others, and one of the film’s executive producers is Academy Award-winning film legend Steven Spielberg.

"Twisters" is playing in theaters nationwide now — but before you see the film on the big screen, click the video player in this article to check out our interview with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell!

"National Anthem" examines different side to the Western genre:

You’ll see plenty of cowboy hats and horses in the critically-acclaimed new drama "National Anthem," but first-time director Luke Gilford says the film both embraces and challenges conventions of the classic Western.

"From the very beginning, I wanted to make a Western for our new world," says the writer-director. "Most often, Westerns are really about violence as opposed to love, and so I was looking at other films that sort of explore more tenderness and more of a spiritual journey for the character in the West."

The film has already won raves at South by Southwest and the Toronto International Film Festival. Charlie Plummer stars as a young man whose new job at a ranch leads him to the exciting and diverse world of the queer rodeo circuit. And, of course, starring in a movie about rodeo means learning the ropes … literally.

"In my wildest dreams was I a cowboy in another life," laughs the actor. "It was very much just in my fantasies – never in reality – so, I was just really grateful that Luke let me show up and just get to live out my fantasies!"

Cast and crew shot the film in New Mexico, becoming as tightly bonded a group as their characters are on-screen.

"When we were filming on the ranch, none of us had cell phone service, so we really had to sit and talk to each other," says Eve Lindley. "It was really kind of a dream to be part of this family."

"There is something about going to camp, basically, and moving to a new, lovely town in New Mexico and immersing yourself in a whole other thing," adds co-star Mason Alexander Park.

"National Anthem" is open in select theaters nationwide — including Atlanta’s Tara Theatre — on Friday. For more information on the film, click here.

Burgers with Buck celebrates 75 years of Zesto: In 1949, Big John Livaditis opened the first Zesto in Atlanta on Peachtree Road. The rest is history. Jimbo Kivaditis and Vernetia McCoy, the manager of Zesto's East Atlanta location, joined Buck Lanford for a live Burgers with Buck in the Good Day kitchen.

Atlanta woman wins $100,000 in Candy Crush tournament: Atlanta resident Verissa Thomas competed in a high-stakes show centered around Candy Crush and came out with third place and a $100,000 prize. She talked with Alex Whittler about her time playing the game and her experience in the tournament.

Trying out the dishes at Dominique's: If you're hankering for a seafood boil, why not consider Dominique's? The new spot is open near Stonecrest and is serving up delicious classics all day long. Owner Cheryl Dominique and executive chef Robert Johnson joined Alex Whittler to show off some of the tasty dishes and talk about the restaurant.

Rapman on his new series "Supacell": The new Netflix series "Supacell" has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique take on the superhero genre. British rapper and filmmaker Rapper and filmmaker Rapman created, wrote, and directed the show, and he sat down with Paul Milliken to discuss the series.

Pike Nurseries' guide to summer rose care: With all the intense summer heat and humidity, your roses may be looking a little piqued. The experts at Pike Nurseries shared a few tips and tricks on how you can keep your roses thriving from now through fall.

A "wisdom nugget" from Veda Howard: You already have the seeds of what can help you reach your greatest potential inside you right now. That's the idea behind radio personality Veda Howard's ''wisdom nugget'' for the weekend.