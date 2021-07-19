Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2021

Veteran aid organization moves into The Battery Atlanta:

There are things you expect to find around a ballpark, like souvenir shops and snack bars. But there is something new and unique just steps away from Truist Park, a place that gives an even deeper meaning to the word "brave."

Good Day Atlanta recently stopped by The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta, the new headquarters for Atlanta-based nonprofit The Warrior Alliance. The organization was founded with the mission of helping veterans as they transition out of military service by connecting them with the services they need.

"When they come into the civilian world, they literally get pamphlets or sign up for things and are told to 'go find it and figure it out.' That's where the breakdown occurs," says president and executive director Scott Johnson. "And so, The Warrior Alliance was formed for that very purpose. It was, ‘Hey, we can simplify and accelerate your connection back into the civilian world.’"

Johnson says The Warrior Alliance connects veterans with dozens of Veteran Service Organizations (or VSOs), covering areas including benefits, housing, legal needs, financial wellness, and health and wellness. He says the organization was searching for a new home at the same time the Atlanta Braves Foundation was looking for ways to support the military community.

Pitching The Warrior Alliance on moving into The Battery Atlanta? An easy Braves victory.

"As far as I know this is ... the first time this has ever happened on some kind of Major League Baseball or, to my knowledge, any professional sports team's campus," says Atlanta Braves Foundation executive director Danielle Bedasse. "So, we hope to be a model for how this might be done in the future."

Stewart Williams is the VP of operations for The Warrior Alliance and spent eight years serving in the United States Marine Corps; he says The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta is a game-changer.​

"Being here allows us to use this entertainment venue here at The Battery as a way to get veterans out the door," Williams says.

"‘Out of the dugout,’ as Johnson says, ‘and on to home base.’"

The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta is located at 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 130 — for more information on the organization, click here.

