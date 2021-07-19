Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 19, 2021

Organization that helps veterans moves onto Atlanta Braves campus

The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta is unlike anything at any MLB park in the country. It's a place for veterans to connect with each other, and with the services they need in transitioning to civilian life.

ATLANTA - Veteran aid organization moves into The Battery Atlanta: 

There are things you expect to find around a ballpark, like souvenir shops and snack bars.  But there is something new and unique just steps away from Truist Park, a place that gives an even deeper meaning to the word "brave."

Good Day Atlanta recently stopped by The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta, the new headquarters for Atlanta-based nonprofit The Warrior Alliance. The organization was founded with the mission of helping veterans as they transition out of military service by connecting them with the services they need.  

"When they come into the civilian world, they literally get pamphlets or sign up for things and are told to 'go find it and figure it out.' That's where the breakdown occurs," says president and executive director Scott Johnson.  "And so, The Warrior Alliance was formed for that very purpose. It was, ‘Hey, we can simplify and accelerate your connection back into the civilian world.’"

Johnson says The Warrior Alliance connects veterans with dozens of Veteran Service Organizations (or VSOs), covering areas including benefits, housing, legal needs, financial wellness, and health and wellness.  He says the organization was searching for a new home at the same time the Atlanta Braves Foundation was looking for ways to support the military community.

Pitching The Warrior Alliance on moving into The Battery Atlanta? An easy Braves victory.

"As far as I know this is ... the first time this has ever happened on some kind of Major League Baseball or, to my knowledge, any professional sports team's campus," says Atlanta Braves Foundation executive director Danielle Bedasse. "So, we hope to be a model for how this might be done in the future."

Stewart Williams is the VP of operations for The Warrior Alliance and spent eight years serving in the United States Marine Corps; he says The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta is a game-changer.​

"Being here allows us to use this entertainment venue here at The Battery as a way to get veterans out the door," Williams says. 

"‘Out of the dugout,’ as Johnson says, ‘and on to home base.’"

The Warrior Alliance Home Base at The Battery Atlanta is located at 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 130 — for more information on the organization, click here.

Woman of 'Sharkfest talk what you need to know about shark attacks

Shark conservationist Carlee Jackson and environmental biologist Laura Garcia Barcia join Good Day to share their thoughts about why sharks fascinate us and what kind of programming is going on all this month on National Geographic's Sharkfest.

The women of "National Geographic's Sharkfest," shark conservationist Carlee Jackson and environmental biologist Laura Garcia Barcia talk to Buck Lanford on "Good Day Atlanta." For more information about "National Geographic's Sharkfest," click here.

Actress Crystal Renee Hayslett on her surprising path to TV stardom

Crystal Renee Hayslett went from working behind the scenes as Tyler Perry's personal stylist to in acting in front of the camera in his popular BET show 'Sistas.'

Crystal Renee' Hayslett talks about how she went from being Tyler Perry's personal stylist to in front of the camera on the hit BET series "Tyler Perry's Sistas:" For more on Crystal Renee' Hayslett follow her on Instagram @luvcrystalrenee. 

Ken Burns takes close look at Muhammad Ali in new documentary

Ken Burns sat down with Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford to talk about the upcoming new four-part PBS documentary he directed on boxing legend Muhammad Ali.


Documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns sits down with Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford to talk about the upcoming new four-part documentary he directed "Muhammad Ali."  The four part-documentary is set to premiere on PBS in September. For more information click here.

Coronavirus news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on positive coronavirus tests before the Olympics, a rising need for more PPE, and more.

Dr. Neil Winawer shares the latest COVID-19 news:  Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news.  For more information on Dr. Winawer's live Covid-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Jenn Hobby on Sheree Whitfield's possible Real Housewives return

Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Sheree Whitfield may be coming back to join the crew one more time, but only on her terms. Radio personality and podcast host Jenn Hobby shares the latest news about the returning rumors.

Star 94.5 radio personality and host of the Podcast "The Friendzy" Jenn Hobby joins us with the latest celebrity news.  For more information on Jenn Hobb click here. 

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Mistletoe and Elf are siblings that have become a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They love their toys and human affection and would be great friends for gentle children.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here. 