Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 16, 2021

R&B Artist Brittany Bloom appearing on Will Packer's "Put A Ring on It":

Three couples at crossroads in their relationships turn to Dr. Nicole LaBeach for a nine-week experiment: to see if dating other people helps bring clarity to their own situations. Temptation could end these relationships, or they could finally "Put a Ring on it." Bloom will be the date of one of the gentlemen on the show, and it appears that she is making it hard for him to stay focused. Bloom was also featured on our Good Day Atlanta Christmas Special and was one of the viewer favorites. Her song "Workin" will appear on tonight's episode. "Put a Ring on it" airs Friday's at 10 p.m. on the OWN Network Watch the trailer here.

London Brown back on screen with Starz's "Power Book 3":

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original "Power" franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner, and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of "Power’s" penultimate season.

London plays the role of Marvin Thomas. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premieres on Starz on Sunday July 18. Click here to watch the trailer.

New Cobb County attraction offers a unique way to "escape":

There are certain amenities you expect to find at a local park; trails for walking and jogging, jungle gyms for kids to work off some energy, and plenty of green grass on which to set up a picnic or soak in some sun.

But Cobb County PARKS (the county’s parks and recreation department) has created something unique for visitors to the Oregon Park Annex in Marietta. And if your idea of fun includes spending an hour searching for clues and solving brain-busting puzzles, the new attraction there is one you’ll want to check out!

We spent the morning doing our best to make it out of The Emporium, an escape room created by Cobb County PARKS. You probably already know how an escape room works, but in case you don’t, it involves being "locked" in a room (don’t worry, you’re not really locked in!) with your friends and having 60 minutes in which to search for clues, solve puzzles and complete tasks in order to "escape."

The Emporium takes place in an old-fashioned pharmacy and — helpful hint! — staffers say the key to making it out includes a "divide and conquer" strategy. Meanwhile, a second room called Prison Break has also opened and involves making a big escape from the big house!

Cobb County PARKS Escape Rooms is located at the Oregon Park Annex at 145 Old Hamilton Road in Marietta; time slots are available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and the total cost is $90 per team for county residents and $135 per team for non-residents. Teams may include up to six gamers.

For more information, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning trying to solve the puzzles and beat the clock!

Willie Moore Jr. joins us from "The Willie Moore Junior Show" on Praise 102.5 with tips on positive words parents can say to their kids as they head back to school. For more information on Willie Moore Jr. follow him on Instagram @williemoorejrlive.

Advertisement

Pike Nurseries offers tips for starting your own Cottage Garden: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.