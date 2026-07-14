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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 14, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 14, 2026 2:22 PM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 2:22 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments today on Good Day Atlanta:

Disco fever: High-energy 70s show hits Marietta's Strand Theatre!
Disco fever: High-energy 70s show hits Marietta's Strand Theatre!

Disco fever: High-energy 70s show hits Marietta's Strand Theatre!

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visits Marietta's Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre to showcase a high-energy, 1970s-themed musical production bringing disco fever to the stage.

Disco Fever Show at Marietta's Strand Theatre: Slip on your leisure suits and lace up those platform shoes, because disco fever is burning up the summer in Metro Atlanta! Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre has transformed into Studio 54 thanks to "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" — a live show taking the stage through Sunday, July 19th. Now, let’s be honest: with a title like that, we don’t really need to say much more. The performance features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers and is set to a thumping soundtrack of hits by disco’s biggest stars, including the Bee Gees and Donna Summer.  

Washington Generals Kayla Gabor on the "The Quiz with Balls"
Washington Generals Kayla Gabor on the "The Quiz with Balls"

Washington Generals Kayla Gabor on the "The Quiz with Balls"

We learn more about her time competing on the game show, and touring alongside the Harlem Globetrotters. 

The Quiz With Balls returns on Fox:  The Harlem Globetrotters took on the Washington Generals again on Fox's game show — ' The Quiz with balls'. Washington Generals' Kayla Gabor joined Kaitlyn with more on the high-stakes competition.  

Family summer travel still booming
Family summer travel still booming

Family summer travel still booming

Clint Henderson with "The Points Guy" gives tips on affordable travel this season. 

The Points Guy travel expert Clint Henderson on new trend: Family Vacation Going Luxury and affordable this summer. Clint gives budgeting tips, destination ideas and tips for booking flights. For more information check out their website, here. 

Interactive fragrance competition comes to Atlanta
Interactive fragrance competition comes to Atlanta

Interactive fragrance competition comes to Atlanta

Aiesha McKenize shows how to make the perfect scent. 

Atlanta’s New Game-Show-Style Fragrance Competition: The Top Perfumer Competition is a live interactive fragrance competition where audience members are selected to compete in creative perfume challenges. No fragrance experience is required. The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive an exclusive sample of Eau de Lemon Pepper Wings at the Top Perfumer Competition! Purchase your ticket, here. 

What's happening in entertainment headlines
What's happening in entertainment headlines

What's happening in entertainment headlines

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest on Angelina and Brad Pitt's kids, plus Kim Kardashian makes it social media official?

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton share photo on social media. And the Jolie-Pitt kids take out a newspaper add to officially drop "Pitt" from their name. Follow Christina on social media @MsBasketball1.

Meet Mia
Meet Mia

Meet Mia

Fur Kids brings in a puppy named Mia for adoption. Visit Furkids.org for more information 

Pet of the day: Fur Kids brings in Mia for adoption.  For more information, click here. 

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