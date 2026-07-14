Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 14, 2026

Special guests and segments today on Good Day Atlanta:

Disco Fever Show at Marietta's Strand Theatre: Slip on your leisure suits and lace up those platform shoes, because disco fever is burning up the summer in Metro Atlanta! Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre has transformed into Studio 54 thanks to "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" — a live show taking the stage through Sunday, July 19th. Now, let’s be honest: with a title like that, we don’t really need to say much more. The performance features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers and is set to a thumping soundtrack of hits by disco’s biggest stars, including the Bee Gees and Donna Summer.

The Quiz With Balls returns on Fox: The Harlem Globetrotters took on the Washington Generals again on Fox's game show — ' The Quiz with balls'. Washington Generals' Kayla Gabor joined Kaitlyn with more on the high-stakes competition.

The Points Guy travel expert Clint Henderson on new trend: Family Vacation Going Luxury and affordable this summer. Clint gives budgeting tips, destination ideas and tips for booking flights. For more information check out their website, here.

Atlanta’s New Game-Show-Style Fragrance Competition: The Top Perfumer Competition is a live interactive fragrance competition where audience members are selected to compete in creative perfume challenges. No fragrance experience is required. The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive an exclusive sample of Eau de Lemon Pepper Wings at the Top Perfumer Competition! Purchase your ticket, here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton share photo on social media. And the Jolie-Pitt kids take out a newspaper add to officially drop "Pitt" from their name. Follow Christina on social media @MsBasketball1.

Pet of the day: Fur Kids brings in Mia for adoption. For more information, click here.