Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 14, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here's how you can star in your own episode of Friends

Fans of the pop culture phenomenon Friends can star in their very own episode of the sitcom, thanks to a unique new experience opening in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Here's how you can star in your own episode of "Friends": 

You've binge-watched every season, and you cried through the recent reunion special on HBO Max. Now, it's time to shift out of second gear and drive right into the world of the classic comedy "Friends."

The FRIENDS Experience officially opens in metro Atlanta Thursday, allowing fans to explore a dozen rooms that are exact replicas of the sitcom's sets.  

Want to hang out in Monica and Rachel's kitchen? No problem. Feel like kicking back in the guys' apartment across the hall?  You got it. And what about spending some time with your own friends inside Central Perk? Grab your favorite mug and plan a visit (but learning all the lyrics to "Smelly Cat" is up to you).

"Friends," of course, is one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, originally airing for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004 and never falling out of the top 10 in terms of television ratings. From iconic lines to iconic haircuts, the show left an indelible mark on popular culture and continues to gain new fans thanks to its availability on streaming platforms.    

The FRIENDS Experience is located at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway Northeast at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs; tickets are on sale now and start at $32.50 (plus fees and taxes). The experience is scheduled to remain open on Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 6; for more information, click here.

Of course, we had to get a first look inside this unique new attraction -- I mean, could we BE any more excited?  Click the video player to check out our morning checking out The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Atlanta!

Tracy McMillian shares a look at Family or Fiance season two

Family or Fiance showcases engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. The goal is to strengthen their bonds and unpack their differences, but host and relationship expert Tracy McMillan can tell you that's easier said than done.

"Family or Fiance's" host Tracy McMillian joins Good DAy with a look at the highly talked-about second season: For more information click here.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe talks explosive Married to Medicine reunion

The ladies of Married to Medicine faced unprecedented times as their lives were turned upside down when the pandemic hit. For Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, marital issues didn't make it any easier.

"Married to Medicine's" Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joins Good Day with more on part three of the show's reunion:  For more information on "Married to Medicine" click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Becky Lynn loves all types of squeaky and stuffed toys. You can find out more about Becky Lynn at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Niecey Shaw on Sha'Carri Richardson's new endorsement offer

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson has a number of endorsement opportunities after allegations of marijuana use cost her a chance at a Olympic gold medal. One particular endorsement offer is raising a few eyebrows.

Niecey Shaw joins us from Classix 102.9 with the latest celebrity entertainment news.   For more information click here. 