Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 14, 2021

Here's how you can star in your own episode of "Friends":

You've binge-watched every season, and you cried through the recent reunion special on HBO Max. Now, it's time to shift out of second gear and drive right into the world of the classic comedy "Friends."

The FRIENDS Experience officially opens in metro Atlanta Thursday, allowing fans to explore a dozen rooms that are exact replicas of the sitcom's sets.

Want to hang out in Monica and Rachel's kitchen? No problem. Feel like kicking back in the guys' apartment across the hall? You got it. And what about spending some time with your own friends inside Central Perk? Grab your favorite mug and plan a visit (but learning all the lyrics to "Smelly Cat" is up to you).

"Friends," of course, is one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, originally airing for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004 and never falling out of the top 10 in terms of television ratings. From iconic lines to iconic haircuts, the show left an indelible mark on popular culture and continues to gain new fans thanks to its availability on streaming platforms.

The FRIENDS Experience is located at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway Northeast at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs; tickets are on sale now and start at $32.50 (plus fees and taxes). The experience is scheduled to remain open on Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 6; for more information, click here.

Of course, we had to get a first look inside this unique new attraction -- I mean, could we BE any more excited? Click the video player to check out our morning checking out The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Atlanta!

