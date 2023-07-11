Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 11, 2023

Here's today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

The "steaks" are high at unique new Japanese restaurant: A new Japanese steakhouse in Buckhead promises a one-of-a-kind dining experience for customers — especially those that don’t mind letting the chef make all the decisions. This morning, Good Day Atlanta got our first look inside Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse, the latest addition to Buckhead’s thriving culinary team. Owned by the team behind popular restaurant chain Okiboru, Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse features a menu dominated by Wagyu beef and fresh seafood, all cooked and plated under the direction of chef Sean Park.

Isaiah Hill who leads the cast in the role of "Jace Carson" on the hit original Apple TV series "Swagger.": Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. From creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood, the eight episode second season is streaming on AppleTV+ now.

Atlanta Hawks calling for 5,000 volunteers for upcoming meal prep: The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm will host the team’s largest service initiative. A commitment to rally the community for a Million Meal Pack event. More than 5,000 volunteers will come together to assemble one million meals that will be distributed throughout the metro Atlanta area with the operational support of U.S. Hunger. For information on how to sign up click here.

Disney Channel star Izabela Rose talks her acting career and upcoming event Bella for backpacks: Izabela is partnering up with Ser Familia to bring back to school supplies to children in underprivileged areas of Atlanta. There will be a community fair on July 15 in the Fair Oaks community to get the kids ready to go back to school. This includes medical care (more than 60% of the kids have no insurance), hair cuts, groceries for the families, school supplies and more. The back to school drive is happening 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 407 Barber Road in Marietta.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Usher's residency has concluded for the Summer and will resume in October. Fans feel like celebrities aren't interacting with the singer since the viral moment with KeKe Palmer. Christal Jordan explains it all.

PET OF THE DAY

