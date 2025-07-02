Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 1, 2025

Here are the guests and special segments on Good Day Atlanta for July 1, 2025.

Paul tries to crack the code at Island Escape @ Breakout Games: The good news? Our college interns have been working so hard this summer that we decided to send them on an all-expenses-paid island vacation. The bad news? We forgot to tell them about the volcano that’s about to erupt! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Breakout Games in Buckhead, "locking" our summer interns in the Island Escape room and gleefully watching as they raced to find a way out. We’re no strangers to Breakout Games here at FOX 5 Atlanta, having featured previous escape rooms including Clue and Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark—the latter of which we also used as an intern training exercise! Each of the facility’s ten themed rooms challenges players to solve puzzles and collect clues in an effort to "escape" within 60 minutes.

Jori Palmer – Atlanta Braves talk upcoming events in July: After taking on the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend, the Braves are continuing their momentum into July as they face the Los Angeles Angels through July 3, followed immediately by a series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 4–6. This month is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for the Braves franchise, with new promotions, fresh campaigns, and of course—the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Dr. Charles on caring for an aging dog: Our fur babies are a big part of the family, and caring for them as they age can sometimes be tough. Dr. Charles McMillan of GoodVets Atlanta has advice that can help. He’ll dive into common misconceptions, offer diet and nutrition tips, and share signs of health issues to watch for. Click here for more information on Dr. Charles.

Montrae Waiter gives us Fourth of July travel tips: Georgia travel is expected to reach historic levels this holiday, with nearly 2.3 million Georgians hitting the road, skies, and rails—up nearly 68,000 (2.9%) from last year. We’ll break down accident stats, smart travel tips, and more.

Château Élan discusses upcoming Fourth of July events: Château Élan is celebrating the Fourth of July all weekend long with festive drinks, seasonal menus, patriotic décor, and more across the entire resort. From BBQ and brats to sparkling wine and sparklers, the holiday weekend wraps up with a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday night, July 5, on the Château lawn. Book now to turn your Fourth of July into a luxury destination getaway. Click here for more information.

Rich Kenah of Atlanta Track Club talks Peachtree Road Race: The 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race kicks off this Friday, with events taking place from July 2 through July 4. Tens of thousands of runners, walkers, volunteers, and spectators will take part in Atlanta’s most iconic summer tradition. Get more race info here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment news: Nelly and Ashanti are taking their relationship to TV—and could we finally get a verdict in the Diddy trial today? Ms. Basketball has the latest updates.