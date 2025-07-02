Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 1, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  July 2, 2025 12:02pm EDT
ATLANTA - Here are the guests and special segments on Good Day Atlanta for July 1, 2025. 

This morning, the FOX 5 Atlanta summer interns attempted to beat the clock at Breakout Games in Buckhead while demonstrating their communication, critical thinking, and teamwork skills!

Paul tries to crack the code at Island Escape @ Breakout Games: The good news? Our college interns have been working so hard this summer that we decided to send them on an all-expenses-paid island vacation. The bad news? We forgot to tell them about the volcano that’s about to erupt! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Breakout Games in Buckhead, "locking" our summer interns in the Island Escape room and gleefully watching as they raced to find a way out. We’re no strangers to Breakout Games here at FOX 5 Atlanta, having featured previous escape rooms including Clue and Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark—the latter of which we also used as an intern training exercise! Each of the facility’s ten themed rooms challenges players to solve puzzles and collect clues in an effort to "escape" within 60 minutes.

The Atlanta Braves are continuing their momentum to start off July, and a new month means a lot of new deals at Truist Park, Jori Palmer, the team's director of marketing and advertising, joined Alyse Eady with more.

Jori Palmer – Atlanta Braves talk upcoming events in July: After taking on the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend, the Braves are continuing their momentum into July as they face the Los Angeles Angels through July 3, followed immediately by a series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 4–6. This month is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for the Braves franchise, with new promotions, fresh campaigns, and of course—the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

We love our dogs and care for them through every stage of their lives, but caring for an aging pup involves adapting to their changing needs. Good Vets Atlanta owner Dr. Charles McMillan visited Good Day to talk about the best ways to care for senior dogs.

Dr. Charles on caring for an aging dog: Our fur babies are a big part of the family, and caring for them as they age can sometimes be tough. Dr. Charles McMillan of GoodVets Atlanta has advice that can help. He’ll dive into common misconceptions, offer diet and nutrition tips, and share signs of health issues to watch for. Click here for more information on Dr. Charles.

Expect airports and roads to be busy this week as people set off for their Fourth of July travel. Getting to your destination is obviously the goal, and AAA's Montrae Waiters stopped by Good Day with what you need to know before you head out.

Montrae Waiter gives us Fourth of July travel tips: Georgia travel is expected to reach historic levels this holiday, with nearly 2.3 million Georgians hitting the road, skies, and rails—up nearly 68,000 (2.9%) from last year. We’ll break down accident stats, smart travel tips, and more.

From barbecue and brats to sparkling wine and sparklers, you can celebrate America's birthday all weekend long as Chateau Elan. Executive soul chef June Jang visited the Good Day kitchen to whip up a ribeye and to tell Natalie McCann all about the events and food.

Château Élan discusses upcoming Fourth of July events: Château Élan is celebrating the Fourth of July all weekend long with festive drinks, seasonal menus, patriotic décor, and more across the entire resort. From BBQ and brats to sparkling wine and sparklers, the holiday weekend wraps up with a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday night, July 5, on the Château lawn. Book now to turn your Fourth of July into a luxury destination getaway. Click here for more information.

Runners from across the world are getting ready to hit the pavement in the Peachtree Road Race. Atlanta Track Club CEO and race director Rich Kenah joined Alex Whittler to talk about everything that's going on as part of the city's beloved Fourth of July tradition.

Rich Kenah of Atlanta Track Club talks Peachtree Road Race: The 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race kicks off this Friday, with events taking place from July 2 through July 4. Tens of thousands of runners, walkers, volunteers, and spectators will take part in Atlanta’s most iconic summer tradition. Get more race info here.

We are on verdict watch in the Sean ''Diddy;' Combs trial as the jury continues deliberations, and Nelly says he will give Ashanti the world, but he won't be changing diapers. Entertainment contributor Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville joins Natalie McCann with the latest.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment news: Nelly and Ashanti are taking their relationship to TV—and could we finally get a verdict in the Diddy trial today? Ms. Basketball has the latest updates.

