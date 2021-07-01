Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 1, 2021

Illuminarium Atlanta officially opens to the public:

A month ago, Good Day Atlanta gave you a first look inside Illuminarium Atlanta, an eye-popping immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine.

Now, it’s opening day — and we spent the morning getting the full experience inside this unique 30,000-square-foot addition to the city.

So, what is Illuminarium, exactly? CEO Alan Greenberg explains it like this: "Illuminarium is a place that can take you any place." Outfitted with $15 million worth of technology, the space surrounds visitors with video projection, sound, scent, and even floor vibrations — creating a virtual reality, Greenberg says, without the need for VR goggles.

Starting today, visitors to Illuminarium will experience a spectacle called "Wild: Safari Experience," with video shot on-location in Africa by content partner Radical Media. From marching herds of elephants to a majestic lion in a thunderstorm, the idea is to not just transport guests to Africa but to give them an even better look at the landscape and animals than they’d get in-person.

Aside from offering roughly 60-minute experiences, Greenberg says the facility’s two rooms are also designed to host events; the smaller of the two hosts The Bar at Illuminarium, which presents cocktail hour in an immersive setting.

"We can do a 350-person seated dinner, we can do an 800-person cocktail party," Greenberg says. "If it's a corporate event we can make it look like anything. If you want to have a destination wedding…let's say you want to have a wedding in Paris in Atlanta, we can make this Paris."

For more information on visiting Illuminarium Atlanta — located at 550 Somerset Terrace — click here. And click the video player to check out our morning as the first television crew to broadcast live from inside!

Ja Morant and his father Tee Morant discuss new docuseries:

"Promiseland," a two-part, six-episode docuseries chronicling the meteoric rise of the Memphis Grizzles guard and 2020 NBA Rookie of The Year. You can stream it for free on Crackle. Click here for more information.

Lifestyle coach Lisa Washington shares with tips on how to transform what you would use in a charcuterie board into a beautiful tart that looks like edible art: For more information on Lisa Washington follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington.

Vanessa Williams previews the upcoming "A Capitol Fourth Concert": For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.