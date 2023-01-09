Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 9, 2023

Pre-game partying at the College Football Hall of Fame:

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a big football game happening tonight. Really big. Our defending national champs — the Georgia Bulldogs — will take on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Los Angeles. And as you can imagine, the excitement level around the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is at an 11 out of 10!

We spent the morning at the Downtown Atlanta attraction, soaking in the energy and anticipation about tonight’s game and exploring the storied legacy of college football. Right now, visitors can check out a special exhibit highlighting the 2022 Hall of Fame class, which includes 18 First Team All-America players and three coaches. Of note for Dawgs fans is the induction of Champ Bailey, who played three standout seasons at UGA before being drafted into the NFL. According to the school, Bailey is the 14th former Georgia player (in addition to three coaches) inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays. Admission is $30.25 for adults and $22.75 for children ages 3 to 12 — click here for more information on visiting.

Gospel artist Ayana McDonald talks new music and more: Ayana is powerhouse and a true testimony. Her new single "The Heavens Are Open" releases on all music platforms Friday, Jan. 20. She was also recently featured in the holiday film "The Night Before Christmas" featuring Naturi Naughton, Luke James and Kirk Franklin.,

Mixologist extraordinaire Kursten Berry inspire folks by making a beautiful mock-tail to celebrate a healthy start to 2023: Dry January comes after the time of the year when people drink the most — according to UCLA Health, some people as much as double their alcohol consumption between Thanksgiving and the new year compared with the rest of the calendar. Kursten Berry is co-owner, general manager and beverage manager of the highly-acclaimed Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, Oreatha's at The Point, and Dulcet. Check out today's mocktail recipes below.

Winter’s Island

2 oz Gnista Barreled Oak

.5 oz El Guapo Sweet Potato Syrup

.25 oz Giffard Orgeat

.5 Lime juice

.25 oz Gnista Wormwood

4 dashes of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in shaker, shake with ice, serve on the rocks

Garnish with cinnamon sprinkle

"A winter punch with some tropical flavors, complex but sips easy."

Lavender Dreams

1.5 GinIsh

1 oz Lavender Earl Grey Syrup

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Non Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Thyme

Combine all ingredients in shaker, muddle thyme, shake hard with ice

Double Strain

Pours mixture into champagne glass

Top with non alcoholic sparkling wine

Garnish with clipped thyme

"A play on a French 75, perfect cocktail for brunch."