Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 7, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2026:

Paul previews Hell's Kitchen at the Fox Theater: The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Hell's Kitchen" opened last night at Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre as part of the 2025-2026 Regions Bank’s Broadway in Atlanta season, with performances set to continue through Sunday, January 11th. The musical is built on a foundation of songs by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, including new compositions and previous blockbuster hits like "Girl On Fire," "No One," and "Falling" — and its story is a semi-autobiographical take on the 16-time Grammy Award winner's rise to stardom.

Actor Daryl Chill Mitchell still thriving after a life-changing accident in Atlanta: Actor Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell has starred in some of Hollywood's biggest films and TV shows. The long-time atlanta resident is also best known for advocating for disability and inclusion in Hollywood. He joined us to talk about his longevity in the business and more.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the latest information on roles being offered in Georgia. One production is looking for male doctors, and another wants to know if you can handle snakes. Keep up with Tess on social media @castingcallwithtesshammock



5-year-old obsessed with Jimmy Carter goes viral: Ryan, a 5-year-old from New Jersey, is seen with a pillow, a blanket and pajamas — dubbed "Jimmy Jammies" — themed after Jimmy Carter. We will talk to Ryan and his mother Lauren about his obsession with U.S. presidents, especially Jimmy Carter.

Julian Braithwaite, CEO, International Alliance for Responsible Drinking: IARD has reviewed 25-years of research on alcohol consumption. He tells how people can interpret the research, what moderation means in scientific studies and why so many adults feel caught between pressure to cut back and pressure to participate socially.

Healthy lunch and dinner bowls with Fresh One Kitchen: Fresh One Kitchen's owner Odidi Odidi tells viewers how his business is a fast and fresh restaurant concept he developed using his own recipes from his travels around the world. He showed viewers how to make their lemon pepper chicken bowl. For more info on the restaurant, click here.

Jackie Paige gives tips on sticking to your fitness routine: A new nationwide survey from the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) shows that exercise remains the top New Year’s resolution for Americans. Jackie Paige lists 4 easy tips to help you stay consistent. Listen to Jackie, midday on Majic 1075.