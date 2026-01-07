Audiences 'falling' for Alicia Keys musical at the Fox Theatre

The Brief The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Hell's Kitchen" opened Tuesday night at Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre as part of the 2025-2026 Regions Bank’s Broadway in Atlanta season. The musical is built on a foundation of songs by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, including new compositions and previous blockbuster hits like "Girl On Fire," "No One," and "Falling." "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Broadway in 2024 and went on to score 13 Tony Award nominations.



New York may be the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of" — but this week, Atlanta is the place to see those dreams play out on the stage.

The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Hell's Kitchen" opened last night at Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre as part of the 2025-2026 Regions Bank’s Broadway in Atlanta season, with performances set to continue through Sunday, January 11th. The musical is built on a foundation of songs by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, including new compositions and previous blockbuster hits like "Girl On Fire," "No One," and "Falling" — and its story is a semi-autobiographical take on the 16-time Grammy Award winner's rise to stardom.

"Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Broadway in 2024 and went on to score 13 Tony Award nominations, winning for the performances of Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis. The National Tour currently stars Maya Drake as the central character; Drake is a recent high school graduate from California who's making her professional theatre debut in the musical. Music and theatre veteran Roz White co-stars as "Miss Liza Jane."

Showtimes for "Hell's Kitchen" at the Fox Theatre are 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.