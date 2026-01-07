Casting Call: Featured doctor role, unique background work in Georgia

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a featured role on a hit TV series, unique background casting for All the Sinners Bleed, and a medical web video seeking real-life experiences. There’s also a creative job opportunity and a major acting summit coming to metro Atlanta.

Unnamed Hit TV SeriesCasting: Featured Male DoctorAny ethnicityAge 45+Medical or healthcare experience a plus but not requiredFilming: Jan. 9 in AtlantaPaidTo submit, email info@cabcastings.com with the subject line MALE DOCTOR 1/9 and include the following:Full namePhone numberEmail addressDate of birthHeight and weightRecent headshot or clear photoMedical or healthcare experience (if applicable)Photos in doctor or hospital attire (if available)

All the Sinners BleedCasting: Pentecostal Church MembersAny genderCaucasianAges 18+Must be comfortable handling snakesFilming: Jan. 15 in LawrencevillePaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject SNAKE CHURCH and include the following:3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)Include one dated photoAgeHeightWeightAll contact information

Medical Web VideoCasting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18–80Filming: TBD

