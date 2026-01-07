Casting Call: Featured doctor role, unique background work in Georgia
GEORGIA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a featured role on a hit TV series, unique background casting for All the Sinners Bleed, and a medical web video seeking real-life experiences. There’s also a creative job opportunity and a major acting summit coming to metro Atlanta.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Unnamed Hit TV SeriesCasting: Featured Male DoctorAny ethnicityAge 45+Medical or healthcare experience a plus but not requiredFilming: Jan. 9 in AtlantaPaidTo submit, email info@cabcastings.com with the subject line MALE DOCTOR 1/9 and include the following:Full namePhone numberEmail addressDate of birthHeight and weightRecent headshot or clear photoMedical or healthcare experience (if applicable)Photos in doctor or hospital attire (if available)
- Casting: Featured Male DoctorAny ethnicityAge 45+Medical or healthcare experience a plus but not required
- Any ethnicity
- Age 45+
- Medical or healthcare experience a plus but not required
- Filming: Jan. 9 in Atlanta
- Paid
- To submit, email info@cabcastings.com with the subject line MALE DOCTOR 1/9 and include the following:Full namePhone numberEmail addressDate of birthHeight and weightRecent headshot or clear photoMedical or healthcare experience (if applicable)Photos in doctor or hospital attire (if available)
- Full name
- Phone number
- Email address
- Date of birth
- Height and weight
- Recent headshot or clear photo
- Medical or healthcare experience (if applicable)
- Photos in doctor or hospital attire (if available)
- All the Sinners BleedCasting: Pentecostal Church MembersAny genderCaucasianAges 18+Must be comfortable handling snakesFilming: Jan. 15 in LawrencevillePaidTo submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject SNAKE CHURCH and include the following:3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)Include one dated photoAgeHeightWeightAll contact information
- Casting: Pentecostal Church MembersAny genderCaucasianAges 18+Must be comfortable handling snakes
- Any gender
- Caucasian
- Ages 18+
- Must be comfortable handling snakes
- Filming: Jan. 15 in Lawrenceville
- Paid
- To submit, email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject SNAKE CHURCH and include the following:3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)Include one dated photoAgeHeightWeightAll contact information
- 3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)
- Include one dated photo
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- All contact information
- Medical Web VideoCasting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18–80Filming: TBD
- Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18–80
- Filming: TBD
- To submit, email ECAVideosATL@gmail.com with he subject Tentpole 2 and include the following:NameAgePhone numberVideo answering the following two questions:What has your health insurance experience been like, and how wide is your general knowledge base as a patient regarding health insurance (private, public, disability, HSA, etc.)?In what ways have you experienced, researched, or acquired help with reducing prescription drug and treatment costs for yourself or others?
- Name
- Age
- Phone number
- Video answering the following two questions:What has your health insurance experience been like, and how wide is your general knowledge base as a patient regarding health insurance (private, public, disability, HSA, etc.)?In what ways have you experienced, researched, or acquired help with reducing prescription drug and treatment costs for yourself or others?
- What has your health insurance experience been like, and how wide is your general knowledge base as a patient regarding health insurance (private, public, disability, HSA, etc.)?
- In what ways have you experienced, researched, or acquired help with reducing prescription drug and treatment costs for yourself or others?
💼 JOBS
- Cinematography Prompting Specialist — AlignerrCompany: AlignerrDuties:Watch short video clips and identify key shots and transitionsDescribe framing, movement, blocking, lighting, and compositionCreate structured prompts capturing the look, feel, and intent of each shotMoreQualifications:Background in cinematography, camera work, editing, or film studiesAbility to describe shots using film language and technical terminologyStrong attention to visual detail (composition, lens feel, movement)Clear written communication and consistency across repetitive tasks
- Company: Alignerr
- Duties:Watch short video clips and identify key shots and transitionsDescribe framing, movement, blocking, lighting, and compositionCreate structured prompts capturing the look, feel, and intent of each shotMore
- Watch short video clips and identify key shots and transitions
- Describe framing, movement, blocking, lighting, and composition
- Create structured prompts capturing the look, feel, and intent of each shot
- More
- Qualifications:Background in cinematography, camera work, editing, or film studiesAbility to describe shots using film language and technical terminologyStrong attention to visual detail (composition, lens feel, movement)Clear written communication and consistency across repetitive tasks
- Background in cinematography, camera work, editing, or film studies
- Ability to describe shots using film language and technical terminology
- Strong attention to visual detail (composition, lens feel, movement)
- Clear written communication and consistency across repetitive tasks
- Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCPS
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- SouthEast Actors SummitWhat: A three-day event designed to empower, connect, and equip actors with the tools to thrive in the industryClasses include:Unleashing your POV on cameraAuditioningBuilding confidence on screenAnd moreWhen: Feb. 27 – March 1Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts CenterRegister (early bird pricing): https://www.getscenestudios.com/southeast-actor-summit
- What: A three-day event designed to empower, connect, and equip actors with the tools to thrive in the industry
- Classes include:Unleashing your POV on cameraAuditioningBuilding confidence on screenAnd more
- Unleashing your POV on camera
- Auditioning
- Building confidence on screen
- And more
- When: Feb. 27 – March 1
- Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
- Register (early bird pricing): https://www.getscenestudios.com/southeast-actor-summit
